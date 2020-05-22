I have worked as a deputy district attorney in Santa Fe, Las Vegas and throughout the state and I’ve handled hundreds of prosecutions ranging from property misdemeanors to serious, violent felonies like rape, child abuse and homicides.
I worry about the future of the District Attorney’s Office in the First Judicial District. And I know I’m not the only one worried. I’m scared, and if you’re not, you should be.
The primary election for DA is one of the most critical and important elections in our communities affecting our safety, security and sense of justice. We must decide whether we can make a real change in how crimes are prosecuted or whether we just sit back and continue to watch the tragedies unfold.
The Santa Fe New Mexican and Albuquerque Journal have reported the serious problems with the DA’s office, including a defendant who viciously stabbed his girlfriend to death in 2017, but got a sweetheart deal when he pleaded to a reduced charge to manslaughter and landed up with 12 years, minus credit for time served and good time! The Victim Advocates sued the District Attorney for failure to pay overtime wages and retaliation. A defendant in a rape case was ordered released from jail as a sanction against DA attorneys who clearly violated evidence rules.
Multiple cases have been dismissed for toe-curling failures, including when the DA crew didn’t meet speedy trial deadlines while prosecuting a man for the homicide of a 67-year-old librarian. The defendant even confessed to the crime. Sadly, victims and their families have borne the brunt of the pain and misery caused by these legal blunders. Said one victim about her friend who was stabbed to death, “I feel like it’s just been a slap in the face. The sentencing was devastating for her family.” Victims deserve more.
It is obvious that the courts have lost their patience with the sloppy work in the DA’s Office. Judges take no satisfaction in being placed in a situation where they are required to dismiss cases for constitutional violations and blatant attorney errors. Too often our courts are blamed for dismissals caused directly by prosecutors. It’s not fair.
Law enforcement also suffers in this unhealthy relationship with the DA’s Office. Breakdowns in communication are numerous. Recently, the Santa Fe Police Department came under fire after an audit that showed the evidence room in disarray. But keep in mind that the DA is the chief law enforcement officer and any evidence issues are under the watch of the DA. Cops don’t operate in isolation.
Our current DA has been most recently focused on his political career rather than the important job of running his office. Long before that, there was a leadership vacuum that has had unfortunate if not unexpected results, particularly in the courtroom. Management seems to have fallen to the deputies.
One of those deputies, Mary Carmack-Altwies, is now running to replace the DA despite a dearth of prosecutorial experience in her year and a half at the office, although she does have extensive experience as a defense attorney in Albuquerque.
Scott Fuqua has stepped up to run for district attorney, promising to make a change in this dysfunctional office. He is in private practice and previously spent eight years as a director with the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office. In addition to managing 12 attorneys, he handled more than 100 cases before the New Mexico Supreme Court. Fuqua has the integrity, compassion, experience, leadership and ability to do the job right. Let’s face it: Mary Carmack-Altwies is not part of solution; she’s a continuation of the problem. We do not need more of the same. We need something different.
Vote for Scott Fuqua for district attorney if you want to see a real change in the way criminal cases are prosecuted.
Kit Ayala is an attorney in the First Judicial District, which includes Rio Arriba, Los Alamos and Santa Fe counties. She has practiced law in New Mexico’s criminal justice system for over 20 years, 15 as a prosecutor. She now works as a journalist and victims’ rights attorney.
