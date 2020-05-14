This spring, New Mexico voters are being asked to participate in one of the most important civic duties we have as Americans. As a mother, neighbor and friend — I ask the voters of Northern New Mexico not to let this election go by the wayside.
As a candidate for the Public Education Commission for District 10 (Santa Fe, Taos, Colfax and Rio Arriba counties), I ask you not skip over the empty write-in space on the ballot and take time to vote. And I ask you to consider writing me in for this position. I am a 20-year veteran educator from New Mexico with a Ph.D. in education from New Mexico State University. I have experience working as a teacher in a charter school and as an author of a charter school application. I believe the Public Education Commission has important decision-making responsibilities that affect our communities.
As a mother of two young children and as an experienced educator and board member (Gamma Beta Phi-National Education Council), I ask that you consider me when you write in your candidate choice. My local and national board experience and firsthand knowledge, both as a mother and as an educator, make me a viable candidate. For the last 20 years, I have been working in our schools in Northern New Mexico and serving as a voice and advocate for children.
My campaign priorities have been to bring more accountability and transparency to our charter schools and to participate in the changing face of schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic as it relates to health, safety and equity. We are a rich and diverse state. Knowing firsthand the complexities and importance of our children’s diverse learning and social needs is a niche for our charter schools.
I was born and raised in New Mexico, and I am a product of New Mexico schools from pre-K to my doctorate. As a product of New Mexico schooling, I want to give back and dedicate myself to stopping the brain drain that happens when young, educated locals take their talent elsewhere. My oldest son is a graduate of Los Alamos High School and the University of New Mexico, and I want the same quality of education for my two youngest children (ages 5 and 7) that he received.
As a member of the Public Education Commission, I would speak on behalf of educators and parents alike raising families during the pandemic of 2020 — right here in Northern New Mexico. I hope that you will look at my accomplishments, successes and advocacy and see this as an asset for our schools.
Therefore, I humbly ask for your support and your write-in vote for the June 2 primary. I am open, honest and readily available to answer your questions and to represent our families.
