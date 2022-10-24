On this year’s ballot, you will see two statewide judicial retention races. Senior Justice Michael E. Vigil is standing for retention to serve another term on the New Mexico Supreme Court and Judge Jane B. Yohalem is standing for retention on the New Mexico Court of Appeals. Under New Mexico law, they must receive 57 percent voter approval to continue in their current positions.

You may never have heard of either of these individuals or come in contact with them, so how do you decide whether they should stay on the bench? The New Mexico Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission was established in 1997 as a volunteer, nonpartisan commission to provide useful, credible information to voters on judges standing for retention.

The evaluation commission uses an objective, carefully monitored process to review their performance in four main areas: legal ability; fairness; communications skills; and preparation, attentiveness, temperament and control over proceedings. These four areas are based on the American Bar Association professional definition of what constitutes a “good judge.”

Denise Torres is chair of the New Mexico Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission and has been a member of JPEC since 2008. She is a sole practitioner in the law firm of Denise Torres LLC, specializing in providing mediation services.

