This year marks three significant anniversaries for people who believe all United States citizens should be able to freely exercise their right to vote:
The 150th anniversary of the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which granted African Americans the right to vote.
The 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
The 55th anniversary of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which the federal government used to ensure that states actually afforded African Americans the voting rights that the 15th Amendment, passed in 1870, had bestowed upon them.
These landmark pieces of legislation gave hope to people who previously have been shut out of the political process. They paved the way for the country to eventually elect its first Black president in 2008, and put the large new group of women — including two Native American women — in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018.
In 2020, however, those gains appear to be endangered. Many believe a new assault on voting rights began with the 2013 U.S. Supreme Court decision in the case of Shelby v. Holder. This decision struck a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that required states with a history of unfair voter suppression to obtain federal approval before making changes to their voting laws.
In the aftermath of this ruling, multiple states have taken measures to make voting more difficult. These measures include Voter ID laws, reducing the number of polling locations, and indiscriminately purging voter rolls. In Louisiana, the secretary of state shutdown his office’s voter information and registration website “for maintenance” on Sept. 22, which just happened to be National Voter Registration Day.
Even in New Mexico, politicians have filed lawsuits to hinder the use of mail-in ballots during a pandemic that disproportionately affects minority communities — African American, Hispanic and Native American — across the state.
Against this backdrop, the Albuquerque Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. has joined with other organizations to form the New Mexico Black Voter Collaborative. This coalition has worked to educate as many voters as possible, not just African Americans, on the importance of exercising their right to vote. There is a lot of excitement around this year’s presidential election, but we want people to also understand the need to elect local and state officials who are likely to act in their interest.
To that end, we have hosted numerous events (mostly virtual due to COVID-19) to reach various members of the community. For instance, we had an Instagram Live session with University of New Mexico students earlier this month. Several fraternity members have worked as registration agents who have attended events to register new voters, including setting up voter registration tables at local breweries on National Voter Registration Day.
Omega Psi Phi is an international fraternity founded on the campus of Howard University, a historically Black institution, in 1911. The Albuquerque chapter has been active, performing community service and charitable activities across New Mexico, since the 1960s. This voter registration, education and mobilization campaign is in line with our ongoing mission to make our community a better place to live.
James Lewis, elected to three terms as state treasurer, is one of our members. During one of our planning meetings, Lewis reminded us that not only was he the first African American elected to statewide office in New Mexico, he remains the only African American elected to a statewide office in the state.
We have an opportunity to change that, with Shammara Henderson vying to become the first African American elected to the New Mexico Court of Appeals on the November ballot. That alone is a reason to mobilize the African American community to vote.
That is not to suggest that only African American elected officials can address issues that are important to our community. However, it is to suggest that all elected officials are more likely to be responsive to our needs if they know we vote regularly — and in large numbers.
Ron Shinault is the chairman of the voter registration education and mobilization committee, Albuquerque Chapter, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.
