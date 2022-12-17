As schools across the country, including here in Santa Fe, fully opened their doors for in-person learning this year after many months of COVID-19 school closures, a sharp increase in education inequity became readily apparent. Who has been charged with reversing the significant loss of learning? The school districts. However, they cannot tackle this enormous task alone, particularly when staff shortages and other priorities also loom.
The truth is, we must not rely solely on administrators, teachers, interventionists and government funding to close this learning gap; we must call on everyone in the community to contribute to the solution.
In Santa Fe, we know all too well that the learning challenges are real, and too many students’ proficiency levels have fallen behind. This is where Communities In Schools of New Mexico, where I am the volunteer program manager, comes in. Our social work and youth development-trained, school-based site coordinators strive to do whatever it takes to mitigate challenges outside of the classroom that can often stand in the way of academic engagement and learning in the classroom. Whether it’s social emotional support, academic tutoring or assistance with groceries and household bills, our site coordinators aim to ensure every student has a fighting chance at success in school.
One of the fundamental ways we support students’ success is to provide access to volunteer tutors, primarily in the subjects of English language arts and math. Our passionate and hardworking team of volunteers includes retired adults, working adults who have free time to offer, as well as college and high school students who want to give back to their near peers. This eclectic and dedicated group of volunteers give their time, expertise and care to those students who are struggling academically. What this group has in common is a wish to be a part of strengthening our community and investing in our children, who are integral to our community’s future success.
These learning gaps are not exclusive to Santa Fe or New Mexico. In fact, last month, an op-ed appeared in the Washington Post that spoke of academic inequities and criticized school districts nationwide for falling short of a solution. The authors concluded, “The only possible response — the only rational response — is a historic collective investment in children and young adults.”
As Santa Feans approach the holiday season and this time of giving, I urge you to consider giving back to your community by joining the Communities In Schools team of volunteers: CISNM.org/volunteer. The need for committed tutors in the Santa Fe Public Schools is great. There are students — be they English speakers, English-language learners or monolingual Spanish speakers — who would benefit greatly from even an hour a week of a volunteer’s time. Our students face tremendous challenges, and they deserve a fighting chance at success. They deserve a historic, collective investment in their futures — and the future of our community.
A born and raised Santa Fean, Kate Mitchell is the volunteer program manager for Communities In Schools of New Mexico.