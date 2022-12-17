As schools across the country, including here in Santa Fe, fully opened their doors for in-person learning this year after many months of COVID-19 school closures, a sharp increase in education inequity became readily apparent. Who has been charged with reversing the significant loss of learning? The school districts. However, they cannot tackle this enormous task alone, particularly when staff shortages and other priorities also loom.

The truth is, we must not rely solely on administrators, teachers, interventionists and government funding to close this learning gap; we must call on everyone in the community to contribute to the solution.

In Santa Fe, we know all too well that the learning challenges are real, and too many students’ proficiency levels have fallen behind. This is where Communities In Schools of New Mexico, where I am the volunteer program manager, comes in. Our social work and youth development-trained, school-based site coordinators strive to do whatever it takes to mitigate challenges outside of the classroom that can often stand in the way of academic engagement and learning in the classroom. Whether it’s social emotional support, academic tutoring or assistance with groceries and household bills, our site coordinators aim to ensure every student has a fighting chance at success in school.

A born and raised Santa Fean, Kate Mitchell is the volunteer program manager for Communities In Schools of New Mexico.

