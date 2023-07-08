At approximately 4 p.m. on May 10, a wildfire started near Las Tusas — some of the only green forest left standing after the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire last year. Buffeted by winds from the southwest and fueled by timber, brush and grass, the fire traveled quickly through a populated rural community just a dozen miles north of Las Vegas, N.M. Approximately 470 structures were threatened, including primary homes, RVs, stables and other outbuildings; lives were at stake.

As people evacuated their homes, more than 100 volunteer firefighters rushed toward the fire and joined the effort to contain the damage. Without them, things could have been much worse. One additional, well-trained volunteer can make all the difference when battling a wildfire.

New Mexico’s volunteer firefighters are a crucial part of wildland fire suppression. They are often called during initial attack, or the fire’s first response period. They put their time, their effort and their bodies on the line. Their knowledge of terrain and community layout can be critical in assisting state and federal agencies who are sizing up the fire and deciding how best to attack.

Laura McCarthy is the New Mexico state forester.

