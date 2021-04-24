April 18-24 was National Volunteer Appreciation Week. If you have been volunteering, congratulations. If you have had your shots and you would like to become a volunteer now, the volunteering is also beneficial for you as you do it. Volunteering can help you build new synapses in your brain, which is the best way to avoid dementia.
Volunteering may provide you with new friends who have qualities similar to longtime precious friends who are gone. Old age is a wonderful time of life. We do, however, have to cope with the absence of relatives and friends we have loved so much for so long.
As a volunteer, you may also have an opportunity to advocate for truth calmly. Here is why that has become necessary. There has been a Fox in the political henhouse of our great nation for a long time now, and some of the hens and roosters who have been deceived are among our elderly. According to Maria Cohut, Ph.D., and many others, pandemics historically have increased conspiracy theories. These theories give people simple answers for complex questions and help to overcome feelings of powerlessness and of fear pandemics can cause.
The combination of having a Fox in our political henhouse and the terrifying misinformation spread through social media and many other sources during the coronavirus pandemic have left us with a need to calmly and politely do something about it without embarrassing those who have been deceived.
This requires maturity, and no one is more mature than elders. We can enhance the resiliency of other Santa Fe seniors just by caring about those whose mental health may have been challenged by living in a fantasy world during the pandemic, which is based on false information that has been provided by multiple sources, including elected officials they respect and believe.
So, here are suggestions to help prepare for volunteering and advocating for truth simultaneously.
First, support the Santa Fe New Mexican by subscribing and reading it. The best articles from the Washington Post and the New York Times are included, too. Second, read books. The Reading Group of Santa Fe is dedicated to developing home libraries this year. For more information, please contact Dr. Michelle Reich at mgreich@santafenm.gov. Third, Listen to National Public Radio news on KUNM (89.9 FM) or tune in to KANW-2 (90.3 FM), which has rich BBC World News earlier and on weekends. Fourth, join the American Civil Liberties Union. The ACLU has a $5 yearly membership fee for elders. To join by mail: ACLU Membership Dept. 125 Broad St. 18th floor, New York, NY 10004. To volunteer in New Mexico: aclu-nm.org. Fifth, and the very most important of all, contact Kristin Slater-Huff at the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, 955-4760 (Kwslater-huff@santafenm.gov), to get your name and address on the mailing list for its newsletter.
The Santa Fe senior centers are, of course, closed due to the pandemic. The newsletter will provide you with information about eventual plans for reopening and for information about becoming a volunteer through the RSVP program. They have so many worthwhile places to volunteer that you might find one within walking distance. And for seniors, that’s important. Research shows that regular walking can slow cognitive decline and dementia, as well as release endorphins to help keep attitudes positive. Walking, and volunteering, are ways to stay healthy even as we age.
