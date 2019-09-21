In a recent article and a flurry of opinions regarding the state Historic Preservation Division review of the Vladem Contemporary Museum (“Vladem museum faces state historic preservation review,” Aug. 23), I believe more credit needs to be given to the current process and that some essential facts have been forgotten or ignored.
New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs Secretary Debra Garcia y Griego should be commended on her efforts to correct course in fixing the mistakes made in the past. She has chosen transparency and adherence to review guidelines by bringing the building’s design and construction plans before the city’s Historic Districts Review Board and by gathering public comment. She has also committed the Department of Cultural Affairs to respond to changes, even this far into the design process, during further review by the state Historic Preservation Division.
The museum will give the existing New Mexico Museum of Art’s contemporary collection a permanent home while inspiring our many resident collectors to increase the institution’s assets with their own future donations. As proven time and time again by Santa Fe’s many cultural institutions, it will be the cause for great economic impact locally, with its construction and through its distinguished presence in our capital city. In addition, it will significantly increase the educational capacity of the museum system in creating a much-needed physical space for educational programming.
As I stated above, Garcia y Griego has reached out to key stakeholders, including the city, state and public, for their input and consideration. While this additional due diligence has temporarily delayed the project, it was a necessary component to a transparent and thorough process. I look forward to the review process completion and the start of construction of this cultural institution, which will benefit the city of Santa Fe for many years to come.
Larry Delgado was elected mayor of Santa Fe in 1998 after serving two terms on the Santa Fe City Council from 1990-98. He served two terms as mayor until leaving office in 2006.