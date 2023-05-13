The opening of New Mexico Museum of Art Vladem Contemporary will take place the weekend of Sept. 23-24, and everyone is invited to celebrate! The new venue located in the former Joseph F. Halpin State Records and Archives building has been reimagined with creative adaptive reuse and new construction by the New Mexico architectural team DNCA + StudioGP, which designed the conversion. With this new venue, New Mexico Museum of Art underscores its commitment to contemporary art and artists, to its communities and to the celebration of the creative process within the state.
We are extremely grateful for the outstanding public/private partnership that has made this ambitious effort possible. New Mexico Museum of Art was initially built through a public/private partnership in 1917, with prominent attorney and New Mexico booster Frank Springer contributing half of the funds and the state Legislature contributing the other half.
Born out of a gesture to recognize the centennial of the museum, this public/private partnership now takes its next step with Vladem Contemporary. New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, which oversees eight museums and eight historic sites, guided the process and contributed substantially to the project. The Museum of New Mexico Foundation, chaired by Frieda Simons and directed by Jamie Clements, worked tirelessly on the capital campaign led by Ashlyn and Dan Perry to raise the balance of funds needed to complete the construction.
They continue to raise funds to support exhibitions and programs for the future. We especially want to extend our gratitude to Ellen and Bob Vladem for their commitment to the arts in this community and for their lead gift that made this new venue possible. We are also grateful to the more than 1,000 donors who joined in support of this magnificent project.
In fact, each and every New Mexican can be thanked for supporting this exciting new resource for residents of the state that will also be a national and international destination for contemporary art. It will showcase and nurture the creative work of contemporary artists from here and around the region as it inspires and informs museum guests daily. Vladem Contemporary will further the museum’s outreach to the community by hosting artists in residence, by working with New Mexican artists to create installations for the Window Box Project, and by commissioning a permanent light installation by the internationally renowned and Albuquerque-born artist Leo Villareal, designed to be experienced year-round by passersby.
To promote deeper engagement and greater accessibility, we are planning Family Art Making Saturdays once a month that will include tours of current exhibitions in conjunction with hands-on learning experiences and related activities in the classroom. We also have several workshops planned, including a teen photography course and another on holography. We are also partnering with SITE Santa Fe to ensure our public school students visit the Vladem Contemporary through field trips, funded by the bus fund we have established. We have collaborations taking place with numerous partners in the area and look forward to becoming anchors for the Railyard Arts District.
Thank you, New Mexico, for helping to make this gift to our community possible. Those of us here at New Mexico Museum of Art cannot wait to share it with you.
Mark White is the executive director of the New Mexico Museum of Art since 2020.