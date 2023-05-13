The opening of New Mexico Museum of Art Vladem Contemporary will take place the weekend of Sept. 23-24, and everyone is invited to celebrate! The new venue located in the former Joseph F. Halpin State Records and Archives building has been reimagined with creative adaptive reuse and new construction by the New Mexico architectural team DNCA + StudioGP, which designed the conversion. With this new venue, New Mexico Museum of Art underscores its commitment to contemporary art and artists, to its communities and to the celebration of the creative process within the state.

We are extremely grateful for the outstanding public/private partnership that has made this ambitious effort possible. New Mexico Museum of Art was initially built through a public/private partnership in 1917, with prominent attorney and New Mexico booster Frank Springer contributing half of the funds and the state Legislature contributing the other half.

Born out of a gesture to recognize the centennial of the museum, this public/private partnership now takes its next step with Vladem Contemporary. New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, which oversees eight museums and eight historic sites, guided the process and contributed substantially to the project. The Museum of New Mexico Foundation, chaired by Frieda Simons and directed by Jamie Clements, worked tirelessly on the capital campaign led by Ashlyn and Dan Perry to raise the balance of funds needed to complete the construction.

Mark White is the executive director of the New Mexico Museum of Art since 2020.

Recommended for you