On Thursday, Aug. 6, the New Mexico Environment Department and Department of Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources will host a virtual public hearing on statewide draft rules to reduce methane and other pollutants from the oil and gas industry.
While the draft rules are a step in the right direction, they also include major loopholes and exemptions for polluters. If we do not correct these deficiencies, we will be putting our most vulnerable populations — including Native communities — at risk.
With Permian Basin methane emissions among the highest in the U.S. and the Navajo Nation one of the populations hardest hit by COVID-19, this is a time of crisis for New Mexico’s tribal communities. Research shows pollution and climate change disproportionately impact children, poor and rural communities, and Native Americans. Communities like mine are sacrifice zones and have been since our elders were children.
To achieve climate and environmental justice for our state’s tribes and pueblos, and all New Mexicans, we must hold the energy industry accountable with comprehensive rules to address our pollution problem.
I appreciate the efforts of our state agencies in developing these rules in a timely and transparent manner, but I urge them to honor their commitment to protect New Mexicans and our climate by strengthening these draft rules and enforcement measures. Namely, these regulations should include leak detection and repair requirements, limit venting and flaring, and require enforcement of gas-capture plans. Otherwise, it’s my family, constituents and community that will bear the firsthand effects of this pollution.
Though we are the richest nation on Earth, so many of our Native communities are overlooked and subjected to the worst of public health and climate change impacts.
As a tribal leader and New Mexican, I want our future generations to breathe clean air and live in healthy communities. We can achieve that by laying the groundwork now and developing the nationally leading rules to fight climate change and reduce air pollution that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham promised.
