Teasing to others that I was born in the Drury Plaza Hotel (once St. Vincent hospital) brings laughter. Raised in a single-parent household with a family of five kids and almost no money, I mostly wore hand-me-down clothes, scrambled for lunch money and wondered if my family would make ends meet. I knew if I was to go to college after graduating from Santa Fe High, I would have to pay my own way. I worked summer jobs, secured student loans and worked the whole time I was in college to pay for my bachelor’s and master’s degrees. My parents taught me the ethics of hard work and earning an honest living.
I retired as the court director/clerk of the court for the First Judicial District Court. Other public service included deputy director at the New Mexico Supreme Court, human resources director for the city of Santa Fe, Los Alamos County and the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department. I have been on transition teams of two distinguished governors and am vice chair of the board at the State Employees Credit Union. I am past chair of the Labor Management Relations Board for Northern New Mexico College.
I’m running to be your next mayor because I have the successful, proven track record in public service to make a notable difference. I can empathize with families who struggle to live and work in Santa Fe and who wonder where their next meal will come from and whether they will have a roof over their head when the bills come due. I care about education in our schools because I am a product of this city’s public school system.
I envision a Santa Fe where taxpayer money isn’t wasted and we devote it to clean parks for our children, maintained buildings and streets, where all sections of this city are beautiful and worthy. I have and always will value taxpayer money as if it were coming out of my own checking account. I believe in quality control, efficiencies and effectiveness. I will preserve and respect our traditions, culture and will be inclusive of all residents. I will be a mayor who knows how to get things accomplished through well-experienced and valued employees. I didn’t move here from somewhere else and I am not moving anywhere after this. I’ve raised my firefighter son here. I’m from the same place you are.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.