JoAnne Vigil Coppler voted “absolutely not” on Santa Fe’s mask ordinance. For something as simple
as wearing a piece of fabric on your face to save lives, Vigil Copper voted no.
Santa Fe has made incredible strides in recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. By moving quickly to enact public health recommendations such as mandating masks, ensuring city staff could work remotely, and launching All Together Santa Fe, an initiative to communicate resources and information about the pandemic, Santa Fe was able to save lives.
Still, COVID-19 has shaken us all. As a nurse, I have seen the devastation this virus has caused. I contracted COVID-19 and felt firsthand the effects of an illness that is not “just the flu.”
Some of us couldn’t see family members, including elders in long-term care facilities. Some of us missed milestones, like graduations or weddings. Some are still coping with the long-haul impacts of COVID-19 on our health and well-being. Some of us lost beloved family members and friends far too soon.
Leadership was critical during this time of loss and change. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham acted boldly and swiftly to limit transmission of this deadly virus. Local governments across the state varied in their responses: Some opposed the governor’s efforts to keep us safe, while some, like Santa Fe, worked to make our cities safer.
We’re lucky our city worked so quickly to enact COVID-19-safe ordinances, making Santa Fe one of the first counties in the state to reach Turquoise status. But those ordinances were not without opposition. That’s why I was so shocked to read that City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler, who voted against this Santa Fe mask ordinance, now wants to lead the city through the next phase of pandemic recovery as our next mayor.
The mask ordinance was enacted in June. At that point, the science was clear: Masks save lives. From Dr. Anthony Fauci nationally to Dr. David Scrase, the head of the New Mexico Human Services Department, locally, requiring mask-wearing was a concrete way to slow the transmission of a deadly virus. Across the country and here in New Mexico, it was largely just Republican elected officials who stood against it.
During the City Council debate, not only did Vigil Coppler, who is a Realtor, oppose the ordinance, at one point she stated, “I want to sell that house!” when stating she would not see the mask ordinance enforced when showing a house to an unmasked buyer. And when the time came to vote, Vigil Coppler didn’t just vote no against the commonsense ordinance — she voted “absolutely not.”
Absolutely not.
People lost parents and children; communities lost language- and knowledge-bearers; health care professionals and essential workers put their lives on the line every day. In the midst of this, an elected official votes “absolutely not” to the most basic safety precaution — and now that official wants to lead our city through the coronavirus recovery.
Santa Fe, should we elect a leader who would put our public health at risk to sell a house?
My answer is clear: Absolutely not.
