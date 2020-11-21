Last week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham reinstated a two-week stay-at-home order that, among other things, restricted restaurants like mine to takeout. She says New Mexico is at a breaking point and believes this measure will help blunt the climb of virus cases.
From the outset of the pandemic, Lujan Grisham has acted decisively to limit the spread of COVID-19 and save New Mexican lives. I’m proud of her and proud to be a New Mexican.
But New Mexico’s economy is at a breaking point, too. Our quirky, beloved cities and towns, our restaurants and shops and galleries — the things that people come from all over the world to see — can’t be boxed up or ordered online. Our economy depends upon tourism, hospitality, healing arts — on small, locally run businesses, many of which are Latino and woman-owned.
Our challenge is to find a way to save New Mexican lives, and jobs too. We can do that if policymakers consider how the risks of transmission may be changing and take steps to mitigate the wipeout risk for businesses like mine.
If the governor extends the stay-at-home mandate through December, thousands of restaurant employees will be without a job right before the holidays. Some restaurants and cafes will close permanently.
Many progressive governors and mayors are relying on a study by Stanford University researchers to inform the restrictions they have placed on restaurants and other consumer-facing businesses. That study, which tracked millions of anonymized cellphone signals in March and April, attributed most virus infections to “high-density, long-exposure” businesses like bars, restaurants and gyms.
But these observations are dated. In March and April, mask use was not mandated, and the public knew a lot less about how the virus spreads. Today, most restaurants have fewer diners than even the 25 percent occupancy recently allowed. We are the opposite of densely packed. We are mostly empty.
We want to keep restaurants safe. We also want to keep our remaining staff employed. Even four tables, spaced far apart, allow me to pay Yayo, our 80-year-old dishwasher. But a restaurant without plates or glasses doesn’t need a busser, host, bartender or dishwasher.
In February, my company employed 200 people; by September, that number was closer to 80. If we stay in shutdown through what is the slowest time of year for us, that number will be cut in half again.
Most restaurants cannot cover their costs on takeout. Unlike ghost kitchens, restaurants rent in prime locations. We have large dining rooms, and they cost a lot. To allow destination dining a chance at a comeback, the governor should use her executive powers to stay commercial evictions and defaults.
Restaurant rents had reached an all-time high right before the pandemic hit. Local mandates temporarily prohibiting default would help distribute the financial cost of keeping the community safe.
Local governments also can take the lead in regulating the predatory platforms disrupting the hospitality industry at its most vulnerable. Delivery apps such as Grubhub and Uber Eats charge fees of up to and sometimes over 30 percent per meal, parasitizing profits from restaurants and evacuating dollars from our local economy. This is especially debilitating when we don’t have in-house dining to offset these marginal costs.
Many local governments are passing fee caps for delivery apps; some want to outlaw ghost kitchens entirely. Doing something now will help us immediately and over the next several years, when consumer habits are likely to remain in flux.
New Mexico’s restaurants are New Mexico; we are the there there. Our state’s official “question” is “Red or green?” Let’s not let it become “Pickup or delivery?”
