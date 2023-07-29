Last year, over a dozen women wrote a letter to the U.S. Justice Department calling for an investigation into the New York City Police Department’s Sex Crime Unit. Their experiences revealed that the NYPD preferred investigating rapes involving strangers over those involving assailants the women knew: doctors, neighbors and so-called friends. Since most rapes are committed by men women trust, the police were telling the women to keep their mouths shut.

Remarkably, the U.S. Justice Department got the message. “Victims of sex crimes deserve the same rigorous and unbiased investigations of their cases that [the police department] affords to other categories of crime,” stated U.S. Attorney for the Southern District Damian Williams. That statement launched the first federal investigation into the role of sex discrimination among police. Manhattan’s current district attorney, Alvin Bragg, also got the message. Unlike Cy Vance, who lost to Bragg after repeatedly protecting powerful men from sex crime prosecution, Bragg listened to survivors — survivors who were also voters. He formed the first Special Victims Division to handle crimes based on sex and gender, including child and elder abuse, and staffed it with specially trained prosecutors, investigators, analysts and social workers.

That’s a “cop in” rather than a “cop out.” We should try that approach here. Consider the statement of JoHanna Cox, spokeswoman for the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, in response to reasonable questions about the First Judicial District Attorney’s persistent failure to file sex abuse charges against Vernon Jaramillo, CEO of Española’s Cariños Charter School, the subject of a sex abuse civil settlement totaling $4.25 million.

Pilar Tirado Murray is a trial lawyer and mediator licensed to practice law in New Mexico, New York and Washington. She can be reached at pilar@betweenarockandaheartplace.com.

