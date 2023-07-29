Last year, over a dozen women wrote a letter to the U.S. Justice Department calling for an investigation into the New York City Police Department’s Sex Crime Unit. Their experiences revealed that the NYPD preferred investigating rapes involving strangers over those involving assailants the women knew: doctors, neighbors and so-called friends. Since most rapes are committed by men women trust, the police were telling the women to keep their mouths shut.
Remarkably, the U.S. Justice Department got the message. “Victims of sex crimes deserve the same rigorous and unbiased investigations of their cases that [the police department] affords to other categories of crime,” stated U.S. Attorney for the Southern District Damian Williams. That statement launched the first federal investigation into the role of sex discrimination among police. Manhattan’s current district attorney, Alvin Bragg, also got the message. Unlike Cy Vance, who lost to Bragg after repeatedly protecting powerful men from sex crime prosecution, Bragg listened to survivors — survivors who were also voters. He formed the first Special Victims Division to handle crimes based on sex and gender, including child and elder abuse, and staffed it with specially trained prosecutors, investigators, analysts and social workers.
That’s a “cop in” rather than a “cop out.” We should try that approach here. Consider the statement of JoHanna Cox, spokeswoman for the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, in response to reasonable questions about the First Judicial District Attorney’s persistent failure to file sex abuse charges against Vernon Jaramillo, CEO of Española’s Cariños Charter School, the subject of a sex abuse civil settlement totaling $4.25 million.
“Our charging decisions,” said Cox, “are based on the investigation and information submitted by the originating law enforcement agencies.”
Her statement suggests that if police officers can’t find probable cause in a case that cost the state $4.25 million to settle, prosecutors’ lips are sealed. It presumes impartial police procedure in a state where multiple generations of girls and boys were abused by trusted priests without the slightest risk of criminal prosecution. That’s the power of omission. In fact, prosecutors take calls from law enforcement officers 24/7, answering questions and offering guidance on what crimes can or should be charged. They file criminal charges with or without adequate police investigations, dismiss or reduce those charges at their own discretion most often when the case is no longer in the news, and leverage civil suits to score pleas that lower offender sentences, securing convictions that reinforce their “tough on crime” image without disturbing the status quo of generational silence.
To be sure, civil suits help survivors recover for their losses, spotlighting the stunning cost of sexual abuse — a tab picked up by taxpayers, public health care providers and employers that taken together, will cost our state over $500 million this year alone. Aside from the record-high settlements involving the New Mexico State University athletic program and the state Children, Youth and Families Department recently, school districts have been settling sex abuse cases confidentially for decades.
It doesn’t have to be like this. Collectively, survivors can carve out a space to be heard. They can unleash their anger against sexism and abuse of power in courageous and unexpected ways. They can lobby to restructure the law like Manhattan’s survivor-activist Marissa Hoechstetter. They can ask for an investigation of local police practices by the U.S. Justice Department, partnering with reform-minded public officials who are willing to hear what they have to say. They can podcast their story and invite listeners to call in their own. Most importantly, they can resist business-as-usual, duck-and-cover practices and support commonsense legislation that criminalizes wrongful behavior, like the bestiality bill that went into effect for the first time this year, or educates children on the subject of affirmative consent (“Yes Means Yes”).
By sharing their stories and working together, sex abuse survivors can return the “public” to public safety and improve the prosecution of sex crimes in their area.