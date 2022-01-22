We are survivors who were victimized by juvenile offenders. This letter responds to a recent op-ed in which author Marc Levin advocates for a proposal to give all juvenile offenders parole hearings after 15 years (“Make Land of Enchantment a land for second chances,” My View, Dec. 17). Such a proposal would impact us, our families and many more survivors.
New Mexico lawmakers should consider the offenders who would benefit from this proposal. For example, Nathaniel Jouett, 16, went on a shooting rampage at the Clovis Carver Library, killing two librarians and injuring four others, including a 10-year-old boy. Witnesses reported that Jouett laughed as he committed the massacre. Another example is Nehemiah Griego, who murdered his parents and younger siblings. His siblings were ages 9, 5 and 2.
Jouett and Griego are just two offenders who could benefit from early release legislation. Their crimes, and the crimes committed by other potential beneficiaries of an early release bill, were not mistakes that can be attributed to irresponsibility and underdeveloped brains.
Levin argues that juvenile offenders deserve a break because juveniles are generally more susceptible to peer pressure, more likely to make decisions based on passion or momentary excitement and are less likely to appreciate the consequences of their actions. Yes, juveniles generally display these characteristics. But not all juveniles are the same. Some juvenile offenders act alone, rather than under the pressure of peers. Some juvenile offenders commit extensively planned crimes, rather than making decisions based on passion or momentary excitement. Some juvenile offenders fully appreciate the consequences of their actions. Juvenile offenders should not be painted with one broad brush. An offender’s sentence should be based on their specific actions, not the general traits common among others in their age group.
Levin also argues that juveniles “have vast potential for rehabilitation and positive transformation.” Again, the capacity for change may be common among many juvenile offenders. But some juveniles pose a long-term danger. Murderers like Nathaniel Jouett are much more likely to remain dangerous than become productive citizens.
We should not risk the public’s safety by making Jouett parole-eligible in his early 30s. Parole boards do sometimes release convicts who reoffend. Mandating parole eligibility for even the most dangerous juvenile offenders opens the door to even more dangerous mistakes.
In addition to endangering society, mandating parole eligibility for murderers like Jouett after only 15 years would devastate crime victims. Fifteen years is not proportionate to some crimes. Such a grossly lenient sentence demeans crimes and devalues victims. This proposal would condemn survivors to a future of traumatic parole hearings in which they relive the crimes that destroyed their lives. The freedom of murderers should not take priority over the rights and well-being of survivors.
Finally, mandating 15-year parole eligibility for all juvenile criminals is unnecessary. The Supreme Court has ruled that juvenile murderers can receive life without parole. Earlier this year, the court reaffirmed the constitutionality of juvenile life without parole in Jones v. Mississippi.
All too often, crime survivors are forgotten. Efforts to mandate parole eligibility for dangerous juvenile criminals are another reminder of how little consideration victims get when compared to offenders. As survivors, we strongly urge the New Mexico Legislature to avoid passing legislation that seeks to free violent criminals at the expense of victims.
