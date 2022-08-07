To President Joe Biden: We, members of Veterans For Peace who are concerned about the growing possibility of nuclear war, have researched and written our own Nuclear Posture Review, with the goal of reducing the risk of nuclear war and ultimately eliminating all nuclear weapons. Because your own Nuclear Posture Review has not been released, we strongly encourage you to put it on hold while you review ours.

The war in Ukraine — with its relentless escalation toward a possible nuclear confrontation — is of great concern to the American public, including those in uniform and veterans who have experienced the chaos and trauma of war; we are also eager to see your Nuclear Posture Review, Mr. President. We deserve a full accounting of your nuclear planning. We want to know what you and your advisers consider reasonable during this time of confrontation between the U.S. and Russia, which hold the lion’s share of the world’s 15,000 nuclear weapons.

We need to know if you will be keeping nuclear weapons on a hair-trigger alert. Will you foreswear the first use of nuclear weapons?

Robert Josephs lives in Santa Fe, where he works for peace.

Popular in the Community