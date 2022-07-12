Oil and gas billionaire Harvey Yates Jr. is giddy at the prospect of drilling in Valencia County, ignoring well-documented research on how oil and gas extraction harms health; causes air pollution and water contamination; and raises climate-warming greenhouse emissions. Do the people of Valencia County want to compromise water, health and the beauty of the land with heavy truck traffic, noise, toxic wastewater and air pollution — all for the benefit of oil and gas companies?
A recent study by the Environmental Defense Fund determined more than 300,000 metric tons of volatile organic compounds are emitted annually from oil and gas sites in New Mexico. Those emissions include toxins and smog-forming pollutants that can cause “prenatal harm, respiratory impacts, cancer, heart disease, mental health problems and premature death.” Do we want to sacrifice the health of our children and our grandparents for the benefit of oil and gas companies?
The Albuquerque Basin or Middle Rio Grande Rift is unique in that it is one of only four active basins in the world. It is an unstable, seismically active basin that has thousands of faults and fractures. Hydraulic fracturing — or “fracking” — for oil or natural gas involves injecting fresh water, a slew of toxic chemicals and sand at high pressure to create cracks deep below the Earth’s surface. If the driller hits a fault in the basin, suddenly those toxic chemicals flow into the aquifer.
According to geologists, fracking in the Albuquerque basin can cause earthquakes and irreversible contamination of the aquifer, impacting people, agriculture, livestock and wildlife. Do we really want to put our fresh water, our most valuable resource, at risk of contamination?
Drilling locally has been a long-term game plan for Yates, who is among the wealthiest New Mexicans, flush with assets, land and political influence. In 2016, the Yates family sold Yates Petroleum for $2.5 billion to EOG Resources. Harvey Yates Jr. is currently the president and CEO of Jalapeño Corporation. Adding to his sphere of influence is his recent acquisition, with a group of investors, of the Rio Grande Sun newspaper in the Española Valley.
It is reported Yates, through his different companies, owns 7,600 acres of land and 20,000 acres of subsurface mineral rights in Valencia County, and Yates has not disclosed maps of his proposed drilling areas. Will a drilling rig pop up right next to your home or your child’s school? Under the proposed ordinance, regular people like us will have little to no recourse when that happens.
We can follow the Yates money in Valencia County: In 2020, Yates’ Jalapeño Corporation donated $1,500 to County Commissioner Joseph Bizzell’s election campaign (or three-fourths of all the money contributed to his campaign). When elected, Bizzell and county lawyer Dave Pato drafted a Natural Resources Overlay Zoning ordinance.
The ordinance is written with the express purpose of easing safety precautions on the processes of oil and gas exploration and extraction. If adopted, the ordinance would reduce administrative steps, public hearings and safeguards, essentially giving the green light to extraction in Valencia County and keeping the public in the dark. A hearing on the matter is taking place Thursday in Los Lunas.
Drilling in the Albuquerque Basin brings too many risks. County Commissioners should reject the ordinance and protect Valencia County’s most precious treasures: fresh water, public health and cherished landscapes.