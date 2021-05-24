Across New Mexico, the COVID-19 vaccine is now available to all residents, 12 years of age and older. It’s a hopeful time, as we’re beginning to see a light at the end of the pandemic. The ultimate goal, of course, is to achieve “herd immunity” — the point when a large part of the population is immune to the virus.
The path to herd immunity, though, isn’t without challenges. Universal eligibility hasn’t translated into universal access, especially for rural or other hard-to-reach populations, including individuals who are homebound. We need to continue to address structural impediments standing in the way of many New Mexicans accessing COVID-19 vaccines.
Uncertainty about the COVID-19 vaccine is another key hurdle. The proportion of Americans who describe themselves as skeptical about the vaccine continues to register around 25 percent.
To achieve herd immunity, public health officials have stated that approximately 80 percent of the U.S. population needs to be vaccinated. What’s important about this goal is it’s our path to being able to safely return to doing the things we love to do, and how we ensure we’re there for the people who care about us the most. That’s the message at the heart of Western Sky Community Care’s recent COVID-19 campaigns with the Pro Football Hall of Fame and with New Mexico United soccer.
As a health partner to New Mexicans, Western Sky wants to empower and inform the communities we serve by dispelling myths about the COVID-19 vaccine and building confidence, so we can all return to our lives. Negative sentiment toward the vaccine has been attributed to a number of factors such as distrust around the testing process and misinformation campaigns.
Anyone considering a COVID-19 vaccine should know that the Food and Drug Administration carefully reviewed safety data from clinical trials and authorized vaccines only after measuring the benefits and risks. The FDA and CDC continue to closely monitor data related to safety. The bottom line? The vaccines available are safe and highly effective.
Distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was temporarily halted so regulators could examine seven reported cases of blood clotting among roughly 7 million recipients. However, blood-clotting risks are much higher for individuals who test positive for COVID-19.
Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that, under real-world conditions, full immunization with two doses of two of the most common vaccines proved 90 percent effective in preventing infection. The other important point to remember is that the vaccine does a great job of preventing death, serious illness and hospitalizations related to COVID-19, with some studies showing more than 90 percent effectiveness. The bottom line is that if you get vaccinated, it is unlikely you will become seriously ill or die because of the virus.
Besides the safety and efficacy, another part of education is ensuring people know what to expect. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses administered three to four weeks apart. Recipients receive a reminder card so they don’t forget their second shot. While some people may run a fever after getting the vaccine, as well as experiencing chills, muscle aches, headaches or fatigue, this is completely normal. In fact, that’s a sign the vaccine is working, as bodies build immunity and fight off future COVID-19 exposures. Those side effects typically last 24 to 72 hours and then subside.
All of this is to say that the COVID-19 vaccine is the best path forward for safely returning to our lives. At this point, “normal” probably won’t look exactly like it did before COVID-19, but there are moments and experiences that we can reclaim, such as safely seeing our friends and family, enjoying community events and other activities. By receiving the vaccine, New Mexicans can disrupt the spread of the virus by preventing its transmission to friends and family and reduce the risks of variants, so we can all get back to doing the things that make life good.
When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, ask questions and learn what you can. At Western Sky, we encourage everyone to take an active role in their health and wellness, and this is no exception. Yes, there is information to digest, but the benefits to yourself, your family and your friends make it worth it.
