Santa Fe is a remarkably wonderful place to live; not a day goes by that I don’t find a moment to be grateful to be here. After 53 years living in New Mexico, there is always something new and delightful to discover.
Three-and-a-half years ago, I discovered Vámanos — Santa Fe Walks, a program sponsored by The Santa Fe Conservation Trust. My life is richer for it.
Imagine a world where you can meet people and go on a walk with them. Where you can talk, if you want, or just enjoy the scenery. Imagine getting your body moving and breathing in fresh air. Imagine coming in as a stranger but going home as a friend. Guess what? That world is right here in our own backyard.
Vámonos offers 30 free walks and hikes from May through October. The weekly walks are after work, last a little more than an hour, and are a great way to explore Santa Fe’s trails, get some fresh air and meet people. Elder walks are slower meanders so that those in wheelchairs or with walkers can participate. Plus, there are Saturday hikes to introduce Santa Fe’s dirt trails to the community.
The first walk is at 6 p.m.
May 9. Meet at the Southside Branch Library, 6599 Jaguar Drive, and we’ll walk the Arroyo Chamiso Trail to SWAN Park and back.
The Santa Fe Conservation Trust convened the Santa Fe Walking Collaborative in 2018 to create the Vámonos program. The Santa Fe Walking Collaborative is a group of like-minded organizations that helps organize the walks and urges their own constituencies to walk. Since Vámonos started in 2018, more than 1,700 walkers have participated.
I am a volunteer who helps guide the Vámanos Walks. A few times a month, I join a group of friendly folks and discover that I always feel better after a Vámonos walk. It feels good to get my body moving. I feel calmed down with the open spaces and huge skies around me. I feel more present and alive and open to talk to my fellow walkers and have made new friends.
My body thanks me with every step — knowing the exercise will help my cholesterol and blood pressure go down. My mood will improve. I’ll sleep better. And the bonus is getting to see different parks and trails around the city that I didn’t know about.