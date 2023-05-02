Santa Fe is a remarkably wonderful place to live; not a day goes by that I don’t find a moment to be grateful to be here. After 53 years living in New Mexico, there is always something new and delightful to discover.

Three-and-a-half years ago, I discovered Vámanos — Santa Fe Walks, a program sponsored by The Santa Fe Conservation Trust. My life is richer for it.

Imagine a world where you can meet people and go on a walk with them. Where you can talk, if you want, or just enjoy the scenery. Imagine getting your body moving and breathing in fresh air. Imagine coming in as a stranger but going home as a friend. Guess what? That world is right here in our own backyard.

Judy Henry is a retired hospice registered nurse who has been walking around New Mexico for the last 53 years.

