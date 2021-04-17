Kristelle Siarza is the owner of Siarza Social Digital and is a member of the board of directors of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government. This essay is part of FOG’s Democracy Project focused on transparency and accountability as the basis for democracy. Accountability ensures government is held responsible to the citizenry; transparency gives the public the right to access government information and requires that decisions and actions made by the government are open to public scrutiny and occur in the light.