New Mexico is in the enviable position of having some $2.5 billion in excess tax revenue, primarily due to the boom in oil production and increased prices. This will likely be a recurring revenue stream for the foreseeable future, and the question is how should the state responsibly use this money. A large portion is allocated to early childhood education each year, but the balance is up for grabs. I believe a significant portion should be invested each year in an effort to increase the amount of water available to the state.
Water in the desert is a finite commodity, so the first and easiest option should be the creation of projects to recycle as much wastewater as possible back to potable levels. Beyond that, the state needs to get creative. Desalination is the obvious next choice to increase the availability of water, but New Mexico has no ocean access. Under an agreement with California, New Mexico would underwrite the cost of construction and operation of a floating desalination plant or plants, which would be anchored off the coast of California. California would use that water and draw less water from the Colorado River. That unused water credit could then be drawn down by New Mexico, and the water fed into the existing diversion that brings Colorado River water into the state.
Additionally, a dedicated solar/wind power project in New Mexico could feed electricity into the grid to power the desalination operation. There would be two inducements for California to enter into such an agreement. First, New Mexico would receive a somewhat smaller water credit for the water delivered to California, a net gain to the Golden State. Secondly, in the event drought conditions continued to the disastrous point that New Mexico could no longer draw on the California water credit, California would still use the desalinated water but would be the obligated to pay market price. The net income from that revenue would be available to compensate New Mexico farmers who would likely be forced to fallow their fields.
As the climate continues to warm around the world, governments are relying more and more on desalination plants to provide potable water to their populations. These plants are expensive, but New Mexico has the capital. There is no better long-term investment for the state.
Jeffrey Kosberg is a retired attorney living in Santa Fe.