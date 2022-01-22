New Mexicans are struggling with the consequences of dry water years and a warming climate.
Declining flows and higher temperatures from climate change, the mining of our groundwater and increased competition for water from all users means we are losing our streams and springs. Losing environmental flows means declining wildlife, hurting fishing and recreational tourism, and abandoning so much of our heritage. The state needs to reform its management to incorporate protection of our rivers and streams. But in the short term, we should use the budget surplus to fund the Strategic Water Reserve, which was adopted by the Legislature in 2005.
The statute and regulations adopted by the Interstate Stream Commission limit the reserve to two purposes, assisting with compliance with interstate compacts and helping to protect threatened and endangered species. The statute is carefully drawn to ensure the rights of acequias, water districts and tribes are protected. A list of priority acquisitions is provided to the Legislature every year.
The reserve has been a useful tool for the state. In March, the Interstate Stream Commission reported to the Legislature that: “Implementation of the Reserve, however, has suffered from a lack of sufficient, consistent, and dependable funding.”
The commission only has $750,000 in the fund, for which it has a likely acquisition underway. And it’s never received much money. Because water in our rivers benefits all New Mexicans and certainly helps to ease the challenges of water management, building up the reserve is a critical place to put some of the state’s surplus. If the Interstate Stream Commission is going to purchase water rights and take serious steps toward dealing with water shortages, the fund should be many orders of magnitude larger.
