During the 2020 New Mexico Legislative Session, our political leaders crafted an ambitious budget that would rebuild business and education in our State.
What a difference now.
After the spread of COVID-19 and the decrease in the price of a barrel of oil, the economy weakened just as New Mexicans require more from the government.
We need to be willing to tap into the late State Rep. Larry Larrañaga’s “Rainy Day” Fund, an expansion of the tax stabilization reserve fund, valued at more than $1 billion today. This budget measure ensures New Mexico can protect our rural and vulnerable communities and support hardworking New Mexicans during these difficult times.
If our leaders want to save New Mexico’s economy while maintaining our unique small business culture, we need our leaders to learn from the past, anticipate the future, and enact the policies that move New Mexico forward.
At the onset of the Great Recession in 2008, Albuquerque was outpacing Denver as one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. New Mexico had one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country as well. Since, Colorado’s economy has outpaced the nation’s as New Mexico has fallen further behind.
Over the years, economists and leaders have reminded us time and time again that our anemic and slow recovery was due to our sole reliance on oil as an economic driver. We need to diversify the businesses that call New Mexico home and ensure our worker pay and benefits are attractive to keeping a 21st century workforce.
These aren’t pipe dreams. When I worked on Capitol Hill during 2009 and 2010, I saw firsthand how the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act stimulus funding was distributed by the federal government. New Mexico’s recovery was slowed because we didn’t have projects ready to be funded and resources sat unused while we missed out on pivotal opportunities. New Mexico leaders failed to utilize or apply for millions of dollars in small business assistance, affordable housing and rural development grants.
Today is different. When the governor convenes a Special Session of the New Mexico Legislature in June, I expect our legislators to remember both the Great Recession and the volatile price of oil. I expect an innovative budget approach that sets New Mexico on a new course, not the same old one.
Imagine if we had a bold budget that reflected New Mexico’s values and reduced our reliance on mineral extraction. We can learn from what other states have implemented and thrive: job training programs, broadband expansion, entrepreneurial support and domestic and international business incentives. A budget that also prioritizes working families with universal Pre-K, affordable health care. A budget that ends the Social Security income tax that hurts our middle-income seniors. Protections passed in tandem like Paid Sick, Paid Family Leave, a Living Wage and protections for “gig” workers ensuring New Mexicans can survive despite emergencies during or outside of a global pandemic.
Let’s learn from what experts have said about our Great Recession recovery: diversify our economy and develop a budget that guides our state out of the worst pandemic in our lifetime and looks forward to a better future for all New Mexicans.
Linda Serrato is a progressive candidate for House District 45. She and her husband are proudly raising their daughter in Santa Fe.
