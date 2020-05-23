Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s response in mid-March to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 undoubtedly slowed the spread and saved lives.
Two months later, however, her management of the issue and our economy has left many in our state frustrated.
To better understand where New Mexicans stand on the handling of the coronavirus, the New Mexico Business Coalition conducted an open survey of more than 1,100 voluntary participants using social media, email and newsletters to seek input. Here are the results from 25 New Mexico counties:
95 percent feel the economy should have been opened no later than May 15.
93 percent feel it is important or very important for all small businesses to open immediately.
84 percent were dissatisfied with the response from state officials regarding the handling of the shutdown and lack of a plan for reopening.
73 percent were dissatisfied with the response to unemployment.
85 percent agreed that “The governor’s leadership and/or decisions do not support what is best for all New Mexicans.”
Why the dissatisfaction?
I believe the unprecedented orders by the governor are based on questionable science, contributing to the lack of faith in her orders.
- Mandatory use of face coverings comes with some conflicting data. New Mexicans overwhelmingly want to do the right thing in limiting the virus’s spread, but messages from state leaders that this is the new normal are unacceptable to many.
- Widespread testing before the state is fully functional is ludicrous because we’ve already seen that a test today does not mean a person won’t be infected tomorrow.
- Required immunizations could take 18-24 months for widespread availability. If the governor continues stay-at-home instructions, mask use and/or limited school and business operations until there is widespread immunization use, New Mexico will not be fully functional during this term of her administration.
We do not downplay the seriousness of the virus and offer our sincere condolences to anyone who has lost a loved one to it. Around the country, however, we see government leaders taking a different approach.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem never instituted business closures and lockdown measures. Instead, she trusted her people “to do the right thing for themselves and their loved-ones” after advising them of recommended safety measures.
In New Mexico, a majority of counties have fewer than 50 COVID-19 cases and three or fewer deaths. We do not see value in continuing stay-at-home instructions for the entire state because of certain isolated hot spots.
There are many businesses already closed permanently, including 210 restaurants, eliminating thousands of jobs. Those numbers could increase significantly.
Businesses take significant pride in their personal plans designed to protect employees and customers. Many business owners, however, are no longer willing to stay closed or significantly restricted, and we’ve seen a few business owners, always cognizant of safety, open prior to orders allowing them to do so. It appears this trend will continue. This is not a political statement or blatant act of defiance; it is business owners desperate to save what’s left of a business they’ve put everything on the line to create.
New Mexicans are a proud, hardworking group of people who want to provide for their families while honoring and respecting those around them. To them, this is not an either-or proposition. They are responsible adults who put the safety and consideration of others first and that’s why we believe the South Dakota model of trusting people to do the right thing is the best approach for New Mexico and should be implemented immediately.
Further analysis and survey results at nmbizcoalition.org.
