The now recognized crisis that is severely impacting New Mexico’s children needs to be addressed by the social work professionals who are prepared to serve children at risk.

While Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has recently determined there exist longstanding challenges faced by Children, Youth and Families Department’s Child Protective Services, there is a clear path toward addressing this problem in state agencies. That option is available through requiring employment with social work professionals.

CYFD and other state agencies have chosen alternative options to get around the professional social work role to its own detriment and certainly to the detriment of our New Mexico children.

Lynn Christiansen, MSW, is a retired social worker who has lived in New Mexico for 26 years. She is the former New Mexico Title V director for children and youth with special health care needs and the former New Mexico Department of Health, Public Health Division program manager for children’s medical services.