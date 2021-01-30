Admiral David Farragut’s command at the Civil War Battle of Mobile Bay is usually remembered as a metaphor for reckless bravado. The metaphor suitably applies to commands for haste and magical thinking in the battle against SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19.
The response to the pandemic by former President Donald Trump and his administration was shamefully complacent and willfully, criminally negligent. President Joe Biden, his administration and the 117th Congress must cooperatively plan, fund and execute an effective and sustained national assault. The only way it will succeed assuredly is by following the science. But scientific rigor — if it ever existed outside the vaccine laboratories — is yielding to urgency and unreason.
News media have reported for weeks about foreign nations choosing to administer coronavirus vaccines contrary to vaccine manufacturers’ explicit instructions, and the media have published sympathetic opinions by Americans promoting similar policies. Inevitably in desperation, many leaders and health administrators throughout the nation are succumbing to the convenient bravado that it’s better to get all the vaccines into peoples’ arms now, and damn the consequences of improper dosing.
Articles published earlier this month in the Washington Post and HuffPost reported that “experts” and “officials” have proposed to prolong the second Pfizer inoculation by months and to give two half-doses of the Moderna vaccine, as ways to stretch limited supplies. The risk of insufficient vaccine for proper dosing is becoming reality. Politico reported Jan. 22 that “… states are warning they’re running out of the vaccine, with little sense of when more will arrive.” The following day, Politico revealed that Pfizer will ship less vaccine than expected due to new FDA policy (as of Jan. 6) to pull six, instead of five, doses per vial, the extraction of which requires specialized syringes whose availability is not assured.
Magical thinking is becoming official policy. The Washington Post reported Jan. 23 that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now has approved not only the delay of second dosing by up to two weeks but also the interchange of one mRNA vaccine for the other. Both of these approvals by the CDC as well as persuasions, like those previously cited, to prolong or dilute vaccine doses contradict Pfizer and Moderna vaccine-administration instructions (as documented on the manufacturers’ websites); they are subjective opinions without empirical validation.
Scientists developed and tested the coronavirus vaccines under specific protocols, outside which the vaccine efficacies are unknown and cannot simply be inferred, especially by people not directly involved with development and testing. To have any confidence the population is being protected and that herd-immunity may be developing, the vaccines must be prepared and administered according to the manufacturers’ instructions. At present, that means two full doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, not to be substituted one for the other, given at intervals of three weeks and one month, respectively, between doses.
Within the geographically vast American patchwork of sovereign states, and in the absence of a cohesive and comprehensive national strategy and national mobilization, the battle against SARS-CoV-2 is local. So, it’s disheartening to read in recent Santa Fe New Mexican articles that supply and distribution of vaccines within the state appear to be in chaos. If we do not follow the science in New Mexico and adhere strictly to the vaccine manufacturers’ protocols, our return to enchantedly normal lives could be just an indefinite hope in a faraway future.
