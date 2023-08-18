In today’s interconnected world, internet access has become a necessity for education, work and communication.
Satellite internet is emerging as a potential solution for connecting remote areas. New Mexico will have to use every available technology to reach the rural areas where challenging terrain and low-density population are obstacles to fiber-to-the-home solutions.
Satellite will be part of the New Mexico broadband toolkit to address every corner with unique challenges. Some people believe satellite internet access is a panacea for a rural state like New Mexico. However, it is crucial to critically examine its drawbacks as they can significantly impact both consumers and the environment.
One of the primary drawbacks of satellite internet is its cost. Building and maintaining a satellite infrastructure entails significant expenses. Providers invest vast sums of money in launching and operating satellite constellations, and they inevitably pass these costs on to consumers. As a result, subscription fees for satellite internet services can be considerably higher than those for traditional terrestrial alternatives. The satellite receivers alone are usually $600 a home and at least $100 per month for service, making costs out of reach for some households.
Another significant drawback of satellite internet is its dependency on weather conditions. Since satellite signals are beamed from space to Earth, they are vulnerable to weather conditions. Heavy rain and snow can result in temporary service degradation or complete outages. In regions prone to extreme weather events, users may experience prolonged disruptions that affect their ability to work, study or access critical information. This vulnerability to weather-related issues makes satellite internet less reliable than its terrestrial counterparts, which often have more robust infrastructures. Dense areas with many households streaming or gaming simultaneously at peak times such as 7 p.m. also can lead to disruption of service. Demand is too high.
While satellite internet holds promise for connecting remote regions, it is crucial to recognize and proactively address its drawbacks. The high cost of satellite internet can perpetuate inequalities in digital access, leaving marginalized communities further behind. Governments and telecommunications companies must prioritize initiatives aimed at making internet access more affordable and inclusive.
Additionally, satellite providers should take greater responsibility for their environmental impact. Collaboration with space agencies and the adoption of space debris mitigation strategies should be at the forefront of their agenda. By fostering innovation and advancing sustainable satellite technologies, the industry can strike a balance between progress and preserving the health of our planet’s orbit.
In conclusion, satellite internet has its share of drawbacks. However, with proactive measures and responsible practices, these drawbacks can be mitigated, and the potential of satellite internet to bridge the digital divide and connect the world can be fully realized.
The industry, governments and consumers must collaborate to strike a balance that benefits everyone, both socially and environmentally, in our pursuit of universal and sustainable internet access. New Mexico will use satellite internet where it makes sense.
Kelly Schlegel is the director of the Office of Broadband Access and Expansion.