In January, when the Biden administration announced a pause on new federal oil and gas leasing, it gave me hope for the renewed stewardship of our public lands. Not because this pause offers an overnight solution to pollution or our fossil fuel program’s inefficiencies — in fact, the pause does not impact drilling and production on existing leases.
Rather, I was hopeful because it provides a real chance to rethink our energy future, take consequential steps to modernize our federal leasing structure and fiscal policies, and finally address the systemic flaws that cost our communities, our public health and our environment every day.
Of course, the executive order is a directive, and it is only through policy and legislation that we can achieve its goals for a sustainable energy economy with steady jobs, equitable access to public lands and a healthy climate. But this federally ordered review could also be a catalyst that launches us into a new era of public lands policymaking.
Recently, members of Congress introduced a suite of bills that would bring meaningful reform to our federal oil and gas program, which, as it stands, is woefully outdated and caters to industry interests.
These bills would accomplish much for Western communities, including codification of federal regulations to reduce climate-changing methane pollution; increased public participation and transparency in leasing and permitting decisions; a much-needed increase to federal royalty rates, rental rates and minimum bids to ensure taxpayers receive a fair return for development; and an end to noncompetitive leasing, which allows speculators to snatch up public lands (with no potential for development) for years, when they could be put to other uses that benefit local economies.
As a local official in New Mexico, elected to represent the interests of my community, I know such reforms could do an enormous amount of good for our state. Public opinion shows our communities want to veer away from fossil fuels and towards cleaner forms of energy. Nearly three-fourths of New Mexican voters want to curb oil and gas development significantly on public lands.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has taken admirable steps to advance ambitious state climate goals and address the Delaware-sized methane pollution problem in the San Juan Basin, but we also need her leadership in expressing resolute support for reforming the federal oil and gas system.
The concepts outlined in the reform legislation in Congress are not new, but they’ve struggled to become policy in part because of the industry’s immense power and influence, as well as fears about the impact on jobs and communities that rely on oil and gas revenue.
The oil and gas industry has worked to entangle Western state economies like ours to become dependent on boom and bust industry revenues, while obscuring the truth from our communities about the hazardous pollution that results — causing us to have to sacrifice our health for the funding of public schools and social services. That’s not a sustainable model for our children’s future or for our state’s economy.
We need imagination and urgency over fear and the status quo. It is up to leadership at the federal, state and local levels to collaborate and find best practices to ensure just and equitable transitions for fossil fuel-dependent communities and good-paying jobs in industries such as reclamation, renewable energy and methane mitigation.
But the bottom line is this: We cannot forge a path to a prosperous, healthy and sustainable future for our communities by clinging to antiquated laws and policies that benefit some, not all. These proposed reforms are a crucial step to creating a stable climate, protecting public health and safety, and transitioning to a green economy that works for everyone.
It will take sweeping efforts applied nationwide to create the change we need to ensure our public lands are responsibly managed and our state and communities remain whole. Let’s think about the long term, embrace this moment in history and take advantage of this pause to create lasting change.
