To muffle: “to deaden the sound of”; to suppress the sound of.”
A muffler or silencer is a device for reducing the noise emitted by the exhaust of an internal combustion engine — especially a noise-deadening device forming a part of the exhaust system of a motor vehicle. A muffler is engineered as an acoustic device to reduce the loudness of the sound pressure created by the engine by acoustic quieting. To give you an idea of how annoying unnecessary vehicle noise has been to American citizens, in May of 1905, the state of Oregon passed a law requiring a vehicle to have “a light, a muffler and efficient brakes.”
New Mexico Statute 66-3-844 Mufflers: prevention of noise: Every motor vehicle shall at all times be equipped with a muffler in good working order and in constant operation to prevent excessive or unusual noise, and no person shall use a cutout, bypass or similar device upon a motor vehicle on a highway.
The Santa Fe County Commission passed Ordinance No: 2009-11 to “prohibit excessive, unnecessary and unreasonable noises and public nuisances” “This ordinance shall be liberally construed to effectuate that purpose.”
Section 4: (1) “The Sheriff of Santa Fe County shall administer, supervise and perform all acts necessary to enforce this ordinance.”
Additionally, as if the above were not enough, the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards require exhaust-silencing systems in all 50 states.
What can the average citizen do to help? We know the federal, state and county of Santa Fe already have laws on the books when it comes to prohibiting excess noise pollution. Maybe one approach could be for each of the neighborhood associations to have volunteers record the license plates and vehicle descriptions of the offenders, particularly ones who regularly pass through these neighborhoods.
This valuable information could be submitted by an internet daily electronic report. Simple software or a city employee can compile a list of the worse noise code violators and pass that information to the city contact person to inform the police when there is an obvious pattern and matching description of the vehicle and license plates of the offenders. This would allow an officer to know who is operating outside the law, their names and addresses.
Here is a hands-on, Bunker Hill approach where “We the People” lend a hand to law enforcement to protect the quiet enjoyment of each of our own worlds. The key to success will be to not only have a dedicated noise code enforcement officer to follow up on these valuable citizen-generated leads, but to have the city’s commitment to take on the challenges of ending this insanity of uncontrolled noise.
