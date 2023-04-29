A budget shows the priorities of an organization, and the city of Santa Fe has the chance to show those priorities in the budget currently being debated.
Three years ago, four organizations (Santa Fe Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association, the New Mexico Roofing Contractors Association and the Santa Fe Association of Realtors) formed the Land Use Working Group, a collective effort to stimulate greater efficiency in the operations of the city Planning and Land Use Department.
Continuing tangible steps toward greater efficiency is a must as Santa Fe continues a difficult slog through the largest housing crisis in a generation.
For the third year in a row, the Land Use Working Group surveyed its memberships regarding their experiences and issues with the city government. This year, members reported steady improvement in some divisions, like inspections and permitting. Members report that other divisions, commissions and committees continue to prove detrimental to the viability of our businesses and ability to deploy housing and other vital projects. To put it simply, capacity and systems in place at the city must continue to expand and be more responsive to the needs of a very busy sector of the economy.
Consider all the work that falls at the department’s feet: the ongoing housing crisis; a multiyear rewrite of the Land Development Plan; pending land annexations into the city; adoption of new building codes and a revamped green building ordinance; the challenge of hiring and retaining staff; and a huge leap in the use of newer technology. It’s a lot! Inefficient operations that at other times might manifest as “inconveniences” today disrupt the local economy and shared goals to provide housing and essential services.
We are pleased the city has entered into a multiyear contract with a nationally respected firm to support department operations through the use of a system called Third Party Plan Check. This system, used in municipalities throughout the country, will give the members of our design and building communities the opportunity to expedite the permitting process (with additional costs paid by the owner/builders and not the taxpayers), and give an overly burdened city staff reprieve and the chance to work on other projects that languish from lack of capacity in the department.
Our home-sweet-home industries continue to embrace Mayor Alan Webber’s saying, “The future of Santa Fe runs through Land Use [Department].” Take note next time you read about or attend one of the numerous community meetings taking place. The Planning and Land Use Department staff are mandated to attend, and must address a myriad of technical questions and emotional issues that arise. Each hour city staffers are attending these proceedings to contemplate the future of our city is an hour they’re not at their desks to carry out the work of reviewing present-day construction projects. Time is money; every hour that a local architect and builder is sitting idle and not building, designing or renovating those homes, is another dollar that gets passed on in the form of rental or home purchase price to the consumer.
Quality, safe, affordable and energy-efficient housing and construction is a priority for the city of Santa Fe. We need a budget that helps deliver on that goal.
Tom Spray, the executive director of the Santa Fe Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, prepared this letter with the participation of the members of theLand Use Working Group.