The Colorado River Basin is at a tipping point. The supply of water is decreasing and becoming less predictable because of climate change and aridification.
This challenge comes at a notable moment in the history of the Colorado River Basin. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Colorado River Compact, widely considered the cornerstone of the legal and institutional arrangements governing use of the Colorado River system.
Article 7 of the compact, however, specifically left out tribes, who have not had the opportunity to fully benefit from their recognized water rights. However, as some of the holders of significant amounts of the most senior water rights in the basin, tribes have a role to play in the crisis we now face.
The Water and Tribes Initiative, a collaborative partnership among tribal and other leaders in the basin, has just released its fifth policy brief, "Developing the Next Framework to Manage the Colorado River: Flexible Tools to Benefit Tribes and the Basin."
Given that approximately two-thirds of the 30 tribes in the basin currently have quantified rights to divert about 25 percent of the basin’s annual water supply, often with very senior priority dates, there is a significant opportunity to use flexible tools to accommodate tribes’ interests in benefiting from their recognized water rights and the interests of non-tribal water managers to identify reliable sources to balance the basin’s water budget.
One promising approach is to allow voluntary arrangements where tribes in the basin could be compensated if they chose to allocate portions of their recognized water rights — whether presently developed and or used or not — to non-tribal uses, to the Colorado River system itself, or to other tribes.
Several tribes in the basin have entered into creative arrangements to allow their water rights to be used to benefit non-tribal communities and/or the Colorado River system as a whole.
For instance, in the Upper Basin, the Jicarilla Apache Nation recently signed an agreement with the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission and The Nature Conservancy to supply up to 20,000 acre-feet of the nation’s water to benefit threatened and endangered fish and wildlife and provide water security for communities.
In the Lower Basin, a 2005 settlement agreement entered into by the Quechan Indian Tribe with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, the Coachella Valley Water District, the State of California, and the United States entitles the tribe to choose not use up to 13,000 acre-feet in a given year of its decreed 71,616 acre-foot California water rights. Instead, it allows the Metropolitan Water District to take the forborne volume in addition to the district's own Colorado River water allocation in that year in exchange for compensating the tribe on a per-acre foot basis.
The inclusion of this provision in the settlement reflected the fact that the tribe was entitled to water rights in an amount that exceeded its then-current uses while the district needed more water. And it allows both the tribe and the water district to benefit from the use of the same water without multiplying the cumulative demand on the river.
These flexible tools, and many others, demonstrate that tribal water-sharing projects can enhance the economic resilience of tribal communities, help resolve water scarcity issues and improve the health of the environment. There are many other examples contained in the policy brief.
As we recognize the 100th anniversary of the Colorado River Compact in 2022, we must also acknowledge that tribes were not involved in shaping the "Law of the River," which makes the use of these sorts of flexible tools all the more important for equity. Indeed, we must be creative in using all available tools to stabilize the system and do it in the most equitable way.
Edward Velarde is president of the Jicarilla Apache Nation and Rolf Schmidt-Petersen is director of the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission.