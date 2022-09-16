The Colorado River Basin is at a tipping point. The supply of water is decreasing and becoming less predictable because of climate change and aridification.

This challenge comes at a notable moment in the history of the Colorado River Basin. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Colorado River Compact, widely considered the cornerstone of the legal and institutional arrangements governing use of the Colorado River system.

Article 7 of the compact, however, specifically left out tribes, who have not had the opportunity to fully benefit from their recognized water rights. However, as some of the holders of significant amounts of the most senior water rights in the basin, tribes have a role to play in the crisis we now face.

