In the book Thinking Fast or Slow, the Nobel Prize-winning behavioral economics author stressed the importance of “basic statistics” that are fundamental. For all basic facts in elections, they are found in our census.
The new census will update these basics, but until then, they are the known facts, period. Every presidential primary is different. The number of candidates, the major issues, the weather, the money in TV ads, social media ads, the composition of white, black, educated, less educated, religious orthodoxy, incomes, etc., etc. We must look first through the census lens, not what happened four years ago.
Take Iowa. According to what we have been told, those caucus voters were about 50/50 college educated and non-college educated. But nobody, as far as I know, checked that against the last Iowa census.
It was also reported that 75 percent said beating President Donald Trump was very important, that health care was very important, but didn’t place those dichotomies in the same questions. Especially considering the separation of candidates on how far to go in getting 100 percent free insurance. So we don’t really know which was more important, free health care or electability.
The caucus system breaks away from the single-voter system; the basic idea that each of us is in the privacy of our voting booth vote. Rural or satellite arenas, where the congregating voters know each other more than those in big college auditoriums, are prone to group think. How do non-college voters feel about themselves in a college building outside their comfort level? Does it deter them from voting?
On MSNBC, they explained to us how the voting process went through several phases, but then we saw people not following the process. Iowa is a mess, but so are all caucuses and so are the statisticians.
Gerald Hotchkiss lives in Tesuque.
