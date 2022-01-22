Legislators have recently prompted an overdue discussion of the best way to achieve New Mexico’s electric sector decarbonization goals.
The latest discussion follows on the heels of the Energy Transition Act, the constitutional amendment to revert the Public Regulation Commission to an appointed body, and multiple electric utility cases having to be decided by the state Supreme Court. Frustration with our forward progress has now led to proposed studies of a state takeover of our electric utilities. We should consider more effective ways of achieving our objectives.
New Mexico’s electric utility regulations first were established in 1941, and utilities have followed the rules as defined by the Legislature ever since. Our original goals were to build a reliable, statewide and cost-effective electric system as quickly as possible. By all accounts, our historic regulatory model succeeded by providing a predictable set of rules that enabled the buildout of our grid with lower rates than might be expected for a large, sparsely populated state. A key characteristic of the historic model was that our state utilities behaved logically and with actions driven by the incentives inherent in the regulations.
Today, we are asking our utilities to deliver to different societal objectives. We still want a reliable and cost-effective grid, but we now also seek a rapid elimination of carbon emissions. Oddly, we have not considered changing our regulatory requirements in a way that supports our utilities to meet those new objectives. The result has been inefficiency, a weakened grid, widespread frustration and limited progress toward our new goals.
The challenges to decarbonize of our electric grid are exceptional, and extend across technology, cost, social and political boundaries. It is unrealistic to expect an 80-year-old regulatory model to support achievement of today’s new objectives. It would be shortsighted to weaken or eliminate the companies that possess the very expertise needed to make the complex technology transition. The substitution of elected officials to manage a transition as complicated as this one is impractical. Fortunately, new regulatory models exist that can help us meet our goals.
Consider a Performance Based Regulation (PBR) model and how we could apply it: New Mexico is extraordinarily fortunate to have the lowest cost of electricity generated by combined wind and solar power plants in the country. Building on this sustainable cost advantage, the state could regulate our utilities based on a few very simple metrics: provide financial reward for attaining and sustaining the lowest electricity rates for (decarbonized) electricity compared to all peers.
To ensure high reliability, provide substantial penalties for blackouts and other service deficiencies and interruptions. Add further incentives for accelerating our rate of decarbonization or other societal goals. The result could be a win-win for all: the lowest electric rates in the U.S., the most rapidly decarbonized state grid and utilities that are now highly responsive to our new electricity sector goals.
To summarize, New Mexico should be able to implement a fully decarbonized grid that delivers the lowest-cost power in the U.S. It is quite possible the state can implement a decarbonized grid at lower cost than today’s system. The challenges and complexities in making this transition, however, should not be underestimated.
The path forward that the state chooses will have a direct impact on our rate of progress, costs and societal impacts. An obsolete regulatory model that only disincentivizes progress and sets up lose-lose oppositional dynamics among key constituencies is not a recipe for success. Threats to diminish or eliminate our existing technology and critical operational expertise is likewise self-defeating. Let’s instead update our outdated regulatory model to incentivize and drive the behaviors we are seeking.
