The best time to save for a rainy day is when it’s sunny out. And in New Mexico, our budget is certainly looking sunny, with a record-setting budget surplus this year.

But, like changing weather patterns, our economic atmosphere is due for a bust cycle soon. Now is the time to prepare for stormy weather ahead by making important changes to our tax code that are 20 years overdue.

There are four strategies needed to bring tax fairness to New Mexican families and small businesses.

Sen. Benny Shendo Jr. of Jemez represents Senate District 22 (Bernalillo, McKinley, Rio Arriba, San Juan and Sandoval counties) and chairs the Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee. Sen. Peter Wirth represents Senate District 25 (Santa Fe County) and is the Senate majority floor leader.