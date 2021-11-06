The Friends of Architecture’s recently published article (“Architects issue a housing call for action,” My View, Oct. 10), while not without good intentions, is a completely one-sided sales pitch for more development. It is devoid of consideration for the real and overall impact on sustainability and livability in Santa Fe. Suggesting that if we could just tamp down those pesky zoning ordinances, codes, permits and fees, we could build and build our way to a better future. Adopted from the policy platform of the Santa Fe Housing Action Coalition, it fails to account for our overarching reality and the elephant in the room — water.
We agree with its call for long-range planning. But the group fails to acknowledge the pressing issues of climate change affecting the water resources that their building proposals will suck dry, only saying that somehow, their proposals should be sustainable. What facts do they point to showing sufficient water resources? Independent water experts have given stark projections of future water resources.
The city and county water administrators, despite past assurances of sufficient supplies, have recently issued statements of equivocation. In theory and on paper, the supply looks ample, with 22,200 acre-feet annually. However, in “wet” or “actual” water, the city struggles to produce more than 10,000 acre-feet annually. These disparities need to be reconciled before any more development can be promoted.
The Friends of Architecture’s proposals would dramatically increase density — not in the good way it envisions — but quite the opposite. Traffic, smog, congestion, loss of critical open space, further loss of night skies — to name a few — will put us onto the on-ramp of becoming the next big city in the Southwest. Already, the current mode of expansion of mostly market-rate units has seen the jettisoning of long-standing zoning requirements, contributing little to affordable housing. This is not hyperbole. Just look at the Zia Station project, which is tossing out height restrictions — with the City Council’s blessing — and offering only a small amount of affordable units, and those for only 10 years.
The Friends of Architecture would like to make what it calls “relatively simple changes to the code.” It proposes eliminating parts of the approval process, allowing more density, changing height, setbacks and lot-coverage requirements. All of this would be in return for merely exceeding the minimum standards of affordability and sustainability. Like its idea of maximizing the amount of casitas and accessory dwelling units by streamlining the permitting process, it’s all simply a mindset that building more and more of everything will remedy the affordable-housing crisis. In fact, a 2010-17 study from Freddie Mac supports just the opposite — fast-growing cities have seen their affordable housing decline substantially.
We need more affordable housing, so let’s figure out a way to do that — without this scatter-shot approach of massively building anything, everywhere, with no regard for resources. Zoning, ordinances and permits were originally established for good reason. And historical districts need to be preserved. Most importantly, we can’t expect our natural resources to be ever-plentiful and nonexhaustive in this era of a drier climate.
We, the Santa Fe Basin Water Association, established in 1974, and United Communities of Santa Fe County are advocating for true sustainability and livability in all of Santa Fe County. This requires living within our means without depleting our natural resources.
