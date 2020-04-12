Through a microscope a virus looks like a galaxy, like flowers,

star bursts, a swarm of worms. Without a lens no one has ever seen

a thing so minuscule, yet, they swarm outside and inside us.

I should warn you this is not meant to be an easy poem.

It is written in a time when invisible beings roam the streets

dressed in drag, disguised as friends.

Danger lurks, unseen, waiting to spring on spidery legs,

preparing to squiggle through our blood when the time is right.

We can’t stay in lockdown forever.

It is the unseen that rules — currency exchanges

speeding through virtual space, controlling

households and nations; microscopic cells, determining

who lives and who dies; words hurdling through air,

unseen, but with power to kill or cure — greed, generosity

enemy, foreigner, friend, hate, love, war, peace.

I warned you, this would not be an easy poem.

Words rule, money rules, right now a virus

will rule if we let it.

Linda Whittenberg has been writing in Santa Fe for 25 years. She has published five collections of poetry and takes an active part in the literary life of Santa Fe.

