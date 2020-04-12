Through a microscope a virus looks like a galaxy, like flowers,
star bursts, a swarm of worms. Without a lens no one has ever seen
a thing so minuscule, yet, they swarm outside and inside us.
I should warn you this is not meant to be an easy poem.
It is written in a time when invisible beings roam the streets
dressed in drag, disguised as friends.
Danger lurks, unseen, waiting to spring on spidery legs,
preparing to squiggle through our blood when the time is right.
We can’t stay in lockdown forever.
It is the unseen that rules — currency exchanges
speeding through virtual space, controlling
households and nations; microscopic cells, determining
who lives and who dies; words hurdling through air,
unseen, but with power to kill or cure — greed, generosity
enemy, foreigner, friend, hate, love, war, peace.
I warned you, this would not be an easy poem.
Words rule, money rules, right now a virus
will rule if we let it.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.