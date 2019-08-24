The Department of Communication and Journalism at the University of New Mexico recently released an explanation for why it will no longer be accredited by an outside agency that evaluates journalism departments around the country. “We did not lose accreditation; however, the department has decided to no longer participate with an outside accreditor that was costing it more time and money.”
As a journalism student in the Communication and Journalism Department, I feel this a disgrace. This is telling me, in other words, that students should not be recognized and valued for the time and money spent on our education and classes.
UNM is the flagship university of our state. Being recognized nationally by the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications shows that our department cares and is willing to get recognition of our journalism program in various countries, despite the costs. “College accreditation is a sign that the school adheres to goals and standards as important to the quality of education,” according to Best Value Schools.
I understand there are costs and ramifications in going through the review process to keep the department accreditation, but there needs to be a collaboration with an outside agency that will recognize us in higher education. According to the executive director at the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications, and as reported in the Albuquerque Journal, UNM will lose its accreditation when its membership expires, likely by year’s end.
It is unfortunate that we will no longer be recognized in journalism like other universities around the country. In addition, the department and local media lacked transparency by not giving further explanations and reactions from communication and journalism students about how this will impact them. Communications and journalism students at UNM deserve better.
Ludella Awad lives in Albuquerque.