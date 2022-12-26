I am disgusted lately by University of New Mexico. As a New Mexico resident I am embarrassed that UNM feels that it is appropriate to invite the likes of Charlie Kirk and Tomi Lahren, to your campus. These people are known white supremacists. Is UNM in support of white supremacy? Those are the optics.

I have some questions: why is the group Turning Point allowed to have a student charter? Just go to their website and look at the hate they promote. Why are these speakers, known for hate speech and aiding in the Jan. 6, 2021,  insurrection, allowed to spread their hatred on the UNM campus? Why are State Police being used as what is essentially private security for the New Mexico GOP? Who paid for Charlie Kirk to speak, and how much did it cost the taxpayers for the police to be at the protest on Nov. 30?

Why does UNM think it's OK to make New Mexico look like it supports these speakers and their message of hatred? UNM will be on the wrong side of history if it doesn't change its behavior here. There have been attacks on peaceful protesters — why? If Turning Point can have opinions heard and validated, why can't the opposing opinions be heard?

