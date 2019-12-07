All children deserve to have the best possible future, but until we dramatically reimagine our education system to meet our students’ needs and thoroughly retool our economy to be more diverse and resilient in the face of the climate crisis, the future is not so bright.
That’s why we believe Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is on the right path in working to invest today’s oil boom budget surplus on an education “moonshot” while simultaneously and with equal aggression fighting to reduce the state’s climate-wrecking methane pollution.
When it convenes in January 2020, the Legislature should make policy and budget decisions that begin to shift the state away from the boom-or-bust cycle of our economy and lay a foundation for a more sustainable and prosperous New Mexico.
We are encouraged by the governor’s proposals to unlock higher education opportunities for all New Mexico kids and her efforts to address the climate crisis head-on through reducing greenhouse gas emissions statewide and requiring methane emissions rules from the oil and gas industry that will lead the nation. These two initiatives are critically important and intrinsically linked. A brighter future for New Mexico’s kids relies on the governor being successful on both.
The hard truth is that New Mexico is too reliant on the oil and gas industry. But the industry’s outsized impact on our state budget and economy can no longer be an excuse to ignore the detrimental effects of fossil fuel dependency on our climate, our air quality and the health of our communities.
We must use the current surplus to train a generation of scientists, entrepreneurs and community leaders to build a pathway toward economic diversification in New Mexico and a global-ready economy less reliant on fossil fuels. And during the transition, the oil and gas industry must clean up its act and become a better partner to New Mexico communities.
And the nice thing is, these initiatives are not at cross purposes. In fact, they reinforce each other since combating methane pollution from the oil and gas industry helps generate millions more in funding for New Mexico’s schools. Each year in New Mexico, oil and gas companies waste hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of natural gas through venting, flaring and leaks, all of which costs the state more than $43 million in royalty and tax revenue. That is enough revenue to increase pre-K enrollment by 80 percent and offer more than 7,000 additional New Mexico kids access to quality early childhood education.
We must deliver for New Mexico’s kids to prepare them for college and careers, and we should understand that New Mexico’s multilingual and multicultural heritage is an asset in a global economy. In the 2020 session, legislators should focus spending on sustainable investments that give our students and teachers the resources they need to be successful.
The K-12 investments the Legislature made in 2019 were a start but were nowhere near adequate to ensure that every New Mexico child has access to proven programs like pre-K and extended learning, as well as social services, STEM and teachers trained to lift up their linguistic and cultural strengths.
As a state with endemic poverty and an underfunded education system, New Mexico has no money or time to waste. We need to harness every dollar we can to give New Mexico’s kids the educational tools and opportunities every child needs to succeed.
By enacting nation-leading rules to reduce methane waste and pollution, by combating climate change through economy-wide market-based systems with declining emissions limits, and by strategically investing oil boom dollars in proven programs to improve educational outcomes, we can simultaneously boost revenue, deliver better outcomes for our children, improve the health of our communities and environment, and, eventually, reduce our dependence on oil and natural gas. What are we waiting for?
James Jimenez is executive director of New Mexico Voices for Children.
