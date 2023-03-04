Last year, New Mexico’s Legislature enacted Senate Bill 1, which guaranteed a living wage to all public educators teaching pre-K through grade 12. This year, New Mexico’s Legislature should enact House Bill 417, a bill that proposes to establish a comparable living wage for all faculty teaching at New Mexico’s public colleges and universities.

The establishment of a living wage for faculty at New Mexico’s public colleges and universities will be especially important for our state’s adjunct faculty.

Adjunct faculty are part-time contingent faculty. They possess the same credentials as their full-time colleagues, teach at all levels of their institutions and are essential to fulfilling New Mexico’s higher education’s mission of supporting at-risk, first-generation students, and yet, adjuncts receive wages low enough to keep them in a state of perpetual financial precarity.

Ernesto Longa is a professor of law at the University of New Mexico and president of United Academics of the University of New Mexico.