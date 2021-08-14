As a donor, consultant to and supporter of the former United Way of Santa Fe County (now Growing Up New Mexico) I read with interest the recent article about United Way of Central New Mexico and its efforts to expand to Santa Fe County (“United Way to replace Santa Fe chapter that split,” Aug. 8).
United Way of Central New Mexico’s plan to engage with the community to learn about local needs is good news. In fact, this best practice has been in place for years in the most effective nonprofits in Santa Fe and New Mexico. Of equal interest was that the majority of the “listening group” are Albuquerqueans representing large companies — representatives/CEOs of large business are hallmark of United Way in populating boards and committees.
This is part of the original business model and was established to get corporate entities to give large donations either through employee-based programs or CEO leadership giving. Many current UWCNM donors give to the Alexis de Tocqueville Society, allowing them to direct money to their favorite nonprofits. This is known as donor-directed giving.
At year end, they get a report for tax purposes of their gifts — leading to Stacy Quinn’s most important comment: The United Way model doesn’t work in the City Different simply because there is a donor community who doesn’t need or want the old pass-through model. There are other local 501(c)(3)s that provide similar tools, such as the Santa Fe Community Foundation. The United Way model is outdated — due to vastly increased knowledge in the donor and nonprofit management community about how to raise money, cultivate donors and partner with other organizations for impact. In addition, there is increased competition from online giving platforms, community foundations and others.
The bottom line perhaps is this: If the United Way was a good fit in Santa Fe, the decision to leave “the brand” would not have been made by the United Way of Santa Fe County/Growing up New Mexico Board. As Quinn pointed out, United Way Worldwide takes onerous fees from the local chapters — money that could be spent on local mission or focus. In my work, an occasional donor needed to be persuaded to support United Way of Santa Fe County despite being a United Way. United Way of Santa Fe County overcame this resistance by taking a surgical focus to serve young families with children 0-5 and produced results that attracted donors over the last 15 years and kept them. People give to The Food Depot, the Lensic Performing Arts Center, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society for the same reasons — clear mission and results.
To be clear, this isn’t about Growing Up New Mexico leaving United Way. United Way at its inception and over the years did a good job with the model it created. This is an acknowledgement that the world has changed, and United Way no longer fits in every community as indicated by the decrease in affiliates. More important is United Way of Central New Mexico coming into Santa Fe County and taking a slice of the philanthropic pie. While they don’t intend to be competition, they will be. The pie will be sliced into more pieces.
Santa Fe donors are savvy. My guess is they will continue to make smart decisions to give to those nonprofits who they believe are well-run, focused, meaningful and whose outcomes are improving the community for families, kids, workers and businesses.
