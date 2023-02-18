As a paramedic, member of IATSE Local 480 and a set medic in New Mexico’s film industry, and a member of AFGE Local 2063, the Veterans Affairs hospital union, I see firsthand the consequences of our inaction on climate change. I am the person communities trust to come into their homes at 3 a.m. when something goes wrong. On set, I support the safety of individuals who come from all walks of life, from around the globe, to work in our booming film industry. It is safe to say when the going gets tough, people trust my judgment to save their lives.

There is a common theme that surrounds the general decline in our health. We are living during a time of extreme climate change, and the physical consequences of exposure to historic environmental injustice have profound effects.

I have treated veterans exposed to environmental toxins who live with basic health outcomes and a quality of life that deteriorate at disproportionately higher levels. I have cared for unsheltered people who have been gentrified out of their communities, who cannot pay for fundamental needs while inflation is high and basic incomes are low. Not to mention the scientific fact that health outcomes are directly correlated to our environment. As a front-line health care worker, it is heartbreaking to see society’s general health decline at tragic rates. We need to act now.

Colton Dean has lived in New Mexico for over 27 years and has worked in both health care and film for 15 of those years. He resides in Albuquerque.