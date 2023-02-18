As a paramedic, member of IATSE Local 480 and a set medic in New Mexico’s film industry, and a member of AFGE Local 2063, the Veterans Affairs hospital union, I see firsthand the consequences of our inaction on climate change. I am the person communities trust to come into their homes at 3 a.m. when something goes wrong. On set, I support the safety of individuals who come from all walks of life, from around the globe, to work in our booming film industry. It is safe to say when the going gets tough, people trust my judgment to save their lives.
There is a common theme that surrounds the general decline in our health. We are living during a time of extreme climate change, and the physical consequences of exposure to historic environmental injustice have profound effects.
I have treated veterans exposed to environmental toxins who live with basic health outcomes and a quality of life that deteriorate at disproportionately higher levels. I have cared for unsheltered people who have been gentrified out of their communities, who cannot pay for fundamental needs while inflation is high and basic incomes are low. Not to mention the scientific fact that health outcomes are directly correlated to our environment. As a front-line health care worker, it is heartbreaking to see society’s general health decline at tragic rates. We need to act now.
New Mexico has more than 310 days of sun per year, yet Public Service Company of New Mexico and El Paso Electric use out-of-state nuclear power and burn gas (and coal, for PNM) as their main sources of electricity. Why are we not utilizing more of our sun and wind to lessen our dependence on fossil fuels? I firmly believe the Local Choice Energy Act, Senate Bill 165, is part of the solution to our dependence on climate-altering and poisonous fuels. As a health care worker, “dependence” is just a disease that merits rehabilitation.
Without a choice to convert to renewables while living under a monopoly addicted to deadly environmental polluters, I fear for our future. We are in crisis. Local choice energy begins to move us out of critical levels and creates competition that moves us toward the promise of a carbon-neutral state.
The coalition working on the Local Choice Energy Act added language to this bill that was not in previous iterations of the legislation, based on conversations with unions. The coalition added amendments that support workers, health care and safety. This is the kind of agility, community care and repair we will see with our local choice energy providers. Adding renewables creates local jobs, can support workers and accelerates a renewable transition. Unions focus on the health of the human, while local choice energy focuses on the health of our environment; these go hand in hand.
I would argue most people in health care know we need to treat the root cause of our dependence that is causing physical illness, rather than applying temporary Band-Aids to the consequences of the investor-owned utilities and their continual poor policy investments in coal and gas that are wrecking our planet. I am asking our state to take the necessary steps toward the advancement of renewables through SB 165. I hope for better health outcomes. To get there, we need a healthier environment. We need renewables. With SB 165, stabilizing our climate is within our reach.
Colton Dean has lived in New Mexico for over 27 years and has worked in both health care and film for 15 of those years. He resides in Albuquerque.