The Union is an all-volunteer organization comprised of Republicans, Democrats and independents. We pride ourselves on respecting each other, regardless of our differences, and we stay focused on our common purpose: defend and promote our democracy, which we worry is currently at risk by those who want to take away our freedoms and overrule our individual votes.
The Union is a collection of volunteers, like you and me, who want to do something to help defend democracy. The Union exists to answer the question, “What can I do about it?” We partner with organizations that need volunteer help and then make those volunteer opportunities known to volunteers within The Union. Nationally, more than 59,000 have signed on including 346 from New Mexico.
In New Mexico we are looking for people to help. Right now, we are mobilizing people to take part knocking on doors, conducting phone banking, showing up at rallies, writing letters to the editor, to be active on social media and to do whatever it takes to stimulate pro-democracy voters.
The Union is a flexible group, and we strive to do what needs to be done while working around people’s busy schedules.
To accomplish our goal, we will sometimes need to persuade each other to put principles above party. I’m personally excited about helping to build bridges and start repairing relationships which are often strained right now.
This is such important work, and it feels like the country is depending on people like each of us to do it. We are not asking for money. We are asking for your energy.
Do you share our concern about the future of our democratic republic? Can you help? Check us out at jointheunion.us.
Jon Hill lives in Las Cruces, where he is a state leader for The Union.