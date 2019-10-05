Who could argue with anyone wanting to find environmentally sustainable solutions to treating and reusing the produced water associated with oil and gas development? It is a public relations-must for the industry powerhouses who have trillion-dollar stakes in the Permian Basin and need to be seen as responsible corporate citizens. It is also PR straw-to-gold for certain politicians whose playbooks depend on vilifying oil and gas while simultaneously playing a cash-and-spend game with the billion-dollar royalty checks.
Fortunately, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has embraced a more independent and transparent position, as reflected in her recent remarks at the Carlsbad Mayor’s Energy Summit. Among other things, she is supporting a new produced water energy consortium — and is committed to developing a scientifically grounded regulatory environment that reflects viable water reuse policies for industry.
These are both markedly important advancements, but unfortunately, they sidestep a very real problem — not one the governor created, but one that she should help rectify if oil and gas, and her agenda, are to prosper: What do we do with produced water right now?
Consider the fact that New Mexico has accelerated to producing an average of more than 600,000 barrels of oil per day. At 42 gallons to the barrel, that equates to roughly 25 million gallons of oil. But to recover each barrel of oil, it takes an estimated six to seven barrels of produced water — or roughly 163 million gallons per day, or close to 59 billion gallons per year.
Even if we had the technology available and ready to go from the energy consortium or anyone else, it would require one of the largest desalination plants in the world to process that volume of produced water. And that says nothing of the fact that desalinization plants produce roughly 1.5 gallons of brine for every gallon of potable water. With this waste, New Mexico could expect to create a lifeless inland ocean that makes California’s Salton Sea look like a pristine tropical paradise.
So, where does that leave us? From my perspective of over 60 years as a hydrogeologist, it takes us right back to where we started — to the safe and environmentally sound use of saltwater disposal wells. But here is the problem: Some of our state’s decision-makers have turned against this proven approach to managing produced water — as exemplified by the fact that lease applications for saltwater disposal wells have been largely relegated to a dead-letter office by the state land commissioner.
As a point of comparison, the state’s Oil Conservation Division — the first agency to review a disposal well application — continues to fully process lease requests. As well, the Bureau of Land Management typically processes these applications, approving or denying, with speed and due process. But on state lands, personal opinions appear to now outweigh scientific realities and lease applications are going nowhere.
And the results of this inaction are real: Many oil gas companies are moving their water-based activities to Texas — same geology, same aquifer, same oil and gas reserves, very different perspective on business. So now, Texas is earning the income from wastewater disposal without paying New Mexico taxes or lease fees. And existing New Mexico wastewater companies — especially the smaller operators — are getting the life squeezed out of them.
So, while we should stand with the governor on funding research to advance environmentally sound technologies that maximize the value of produced water, we must also urge her and our on-the-ground land managers to reopen the path to approving saltwater disposal wells on state trust lands. This is especially important given that the oil and gas industry uses less than 5 percent of the state’s water but generates almost a third of the revenue for the state’s general fund and over 92 percent of revenue for the State Land Office.
Bill Turner, Ph.D., is an expert in water resources, having spent nearly 60 years working on water-related efforts in New Mexico, the U.S. and 18 foreign countries.