In the past 30 years, prescribed burns east and west of Santa Fe have killed a firefighter, destroyed 235 homes in Los Alamos, produced dense smoke that shut down Albuquerque, destroyed the only silviculturally managed ponderosa pine stand on Rowe Mesa, given us the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon disaster and more. Does any other region have a similar history? I don’t think so, but I don’t know. Not only do I not know, neither I nor anyone else can know because useful records are lacking.

How do fire managers learn about past prescribed burns on lands for which they are responsible? Historically, this information was handed down from one person to the next. Fire managers, perhaps more than other agency managers, tended to be home-grown, starting under the supervision of an older generation and rising to positions of greater responsibility. Supervisors might have spent 20 years watching how fires burn on their own slice of land.

Although this remains true to some extent, it is less common than in the past. How, then, does one develop local expertise and identify recurring problems? Agencies keep records, fire atlases, of when and where fires occur. These do not describe how those fires evolved, whether they went as expected, what was successful and what was unsuccessful. Did current fire managers study the prescribed burn in Las Dispensas in the 1990s that took off through the tree crowns while the firefighters could only stand back and watch?

Toby Gass has worked for the U.S. Forest Service and the National Park Service. She has a master’s in forest resources and a doctorate in ecology and has lived in Northern New Mexico for 30 years.

