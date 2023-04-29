“The world has never had a good definition of the word liberty … we all declare for liberty; but in using the same word we do not all mean the same thing. With some the word liberty may mean for each man to do as he pleases with himself … while with others the same word may mean for some men to do as they please with other men … Here are two not only entirely different but incompatible things, called by the same name, liberty. And it follows that each of the things is, by the respective parties, called by two different and incompatible names — liberty and tyranny.” — Abraham Lincoln, 1864
Abraham Lincoln’s Baltimore Address on April 16, 1864, brought to light the problematic nature of the word “freedom.” Embedded in Lincoln’s observation was a distinction between your freedom “to” do something and your freedom “from” something being done to you. The rights associated with freedom “to” are deeply ingrained the United States Constitution’s Bill of Rights. The first five amendments champion the citizenry’s right to freedom of speech and assembly, to bear arms, to due process, to a speedy and public trial, and to a trial by jury.
The next three amendments concern freedom “from” unreasonable search and seizure, having to quarter soldiers during times of war, and excessive bail and the infliction of cruel and unusual punishment. (The Bill of Rights’ final two amendments relate to the Constitution itself.) The Bill of Rights’ emphasis on freedom “to” rather than freedom “from” can be traced to our Founding Fathers’ distrust of government’s power to deny individuals their fundamental rights as citizens of a free and democratic society.
While the citizenry’s preoccupation with freedom “to” is understandable given the United States’ early origins, playing down the rights associated with freedom “from” discounts the role of citizens as members of a larger social body. The saying, “Your right to extend your arm ends with my nose,” illustrates the point. The freedom “to” act as one pleases cannot go unqualified. It has its limits.
This aspect of freedom appears lost on individuals refusing to wear masks to stem the spread of the coronavirus and individuals resisting gun control. They cling to the ideal of freedom “to” in the name of liberty, while condemning those who would restrain their freedom as being tyrannical. Meanwhile, individuals holding the opposing view cling to the ideal of freedom “from” in liberty’s name as well, while condemning those who refuse to wear masks or resisting gun control as behaving tyrannically themselves.
Mending the freedom “to”/freedom “from” fracture in American life requires understanding that individuals have a dual role to play as citizens in a participatory democracy. All citizens should be free to live their lives for themselves as long as their living does not infringe on the rights of their fellow citizens. Because of our social proximity, however, it is difficult to live our lives without some impact, good or bad, on the lives of others.
The way to deal with this reality is to embrace our dual role and know that on occasion we will be called on to make sacrifices for the good of the larger community, of which we, as individuals, are but a part. Once coerced, or even better nudged into making such sacrifices, our individual identity will be bound up with the identity of our larger social body for which the sacrifices were made. Therein lies our hope for the future.
Dan Dustin is the 2020 recipient of the Cornelius Amory Pugsley Medal from the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration for his contributions to public parks and conservation in the United States. A professor emeritus from the University of Utah, Dan and his wife, Kathleen, now reside in Santa Fe.