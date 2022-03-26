There’s no way Ukraine could have kept the Soviet nuclear weapons stationed there when the Soviet Union ended. Nor would they have been a deterrent to Russian aggression; more likely they would have drawn a Russian attack.
The Soviet Union stationed missiles with nuclear warheads in the Russian, Ukrainian, Belarusian and Kazakh republics. In 1991, they became independent countries. Kazakhstan quickly decided to go non-nuclear and shipped the warheads back to Russia, which inherited the Soviet Union’s nuclear status in the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty. Belarus followed.
Ukraine used those missiles as a bargaining chip. In 1994, it received a financial settlement, and the Budapest Memorandum, which provided nonaggression assurances that Russia has now broken but other signatories have continued to support. They shipped approximately 1,700 warheads back to Russia and destroyed the missiles.
Ukraine never was able to launch those missiles or to use those warheads. The security measures against unauthorized use were under Moscow’s control. The Ukrainians might have found ways around those security measures, or not. Removing the warheads and physically taking them apart to repurpose them would be dangerous, and Ukraine did not have the facilities for doing that. Nor did (or does) Ukraine have the facilities to maintain those warheads. For one example, the tritium in those warheads decays to half its original strength in 12 years and must be replaced regularly.
Even as negotiations to remove the warheads continued, some argued conflict between Russia and Ukraine was inevitable, and therefore Ukraine needed a nuclear deterrent, the precursor to today’s hand-wringing over Ukraine’s lack of nuclear weapons.
But how would that have happened? Let’s say Ukraine decided to keep the nuclear weapons in its territory. At the time, the United States and Russia were working together to be sure that nuclear materials and weapons could not fall into the wrong hands. In contrast to that program’s successes, Ukraine’s resistance would have been a major failure and would have incurred hard feelings with both countries. Europe and Japan supported the program and would have been alienated.
Ukraine did not have the technical infrastructure to maintain a nuclear arsenal. It would have had to spend billions to build that infrastructure when its finances were precarious. Other countries would have been hesitant to send aid if they thought it would help to fund a nuclear weapons program.
Ukraine was the breadbasket of the Soviet Union and a supplier of missiles. It was the second-largest Soviet republic, so Russia has always looked upon it as a special case. Russia would have found it intolerable for Ukraine to retain those warheads, and more intolerable if it looked like the United States supported that move. Russia knew exactly where those missiles were, so bombing raids would likely have taken place as early as possible.
Arguments that this will make a difference to other nations’ plans on building nuclear weapons ignore this history and the reasons why nations build nuclear weapons. The nuclear weapons on Ukraine’s territory never were its to use.
