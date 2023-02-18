It seems the cliche so popular in the late 1950s, “Better red than dead,” is alive and well. In the article (“ ‘Russia is largely the victim,’ ” Feb. 6), Greg Mello, head of the Los Alamos Study Group, states Ukraine should do “whatever it takes,” including relinquishing some territories to Russia, in order to bring peace to the region. I disagree.

Russia would thereby be rewarded for ignoring international standards and breaking the Minsk Agreement of 2015 by invading and attempting to illegally annex large areas of Ukraine. If successful, Russia would be emboldened to continue trying to bring Ukraine into its sphere of influence. Poland, the Baltic states and Finland have good reason to fear.

Few people of any political persuasion would dispute the fact that the war between Ukraine and Russia must end and as quickly as possible. Mello’s assertion that Russia is largely the victim and that Russia’s invasion was not aggressive and unprovoked is patently ridiculous. Putin has made no secret of his desire to reconstitute the failed Soviet state. Russia amassed almost 200,000 troops on the eastern border of Ukraine, and it lied to the world, stating Russia had no intention of invading Ukraine. But on Feb. 24, 2022, it did just that, arguing NATO expansion was a threat to Russia’s security and therefore to blame for this war. I fail to see where and how Ukraine was threatening Russia.

William W. Derbyshire is a retired professor (Rutgers University, 1994) where he served as chair of that university’s Slavic and East European Program. He taught Russian and other Slavic languages and has traveled extensively in both Russia and Ukraine. Derbyshire moved to Santa Fe in 2008.