It seems the cliche so popular in the late 1950s, “Better red than dead,” is alive and well. In the article (“ ‘Russia is largely the victim,’ ” Feb. 6), Greg Mello, head of the Los Alamos Study Group, states Ukraine should do “whatever it takes,” including relinquishing some territories to Russia, in order to bring peace to the region. I disagree.
Russia would thereby be rewarded for ignoring international standards and breaking the Minsk Agreement of 2015 by invading and attempting to illegally annex large areas of Ukraine. If successful, Russia would be emboldened to continue trying to bring Ukraine into its sphere of influence. Poland, the Baltic states and Finland have good reason to fear.
Few people of any political persuasion would dispute the fact that the war between Ukraine and Russia must end and as quickly as possible. Mello’s assertion that Russia is largely the victim and that Russia’s invasion was not aggressive and unprovoked is patently ridiculous. Putin has made no secret of his desire to reconstitute the failed Soviet state. Russia amassed almost 200,000 troops on the eastern border of Ukraine, and it lied to the world, stating Russia had no intention of invading Ukraine. But on Feb. 24, 2022, it did just that, arguing NATO expansion was a threat to Russia’s security and therefore to blame for this war. I fail to see where and how Ukraine was threatening Russia.
Becoming a member of NATO takes years, and in Ukraine’s case, it may never happen at all. Russia’s security certainly does not depend on the political situation of Ukraine in the future. It is laughable to imagine that Ukraine could be a military or other threat to Russia. In fact, Russia has a history of repressing the Ukrainian people, their language and culture. We need only to recall how Stalin induced a famine in Ukraine in the early 1930s that killed some 4 million people because a large number of Ukrainian farmers rose up and protested against the introduction of collective farming.
For the record, control of the Donbas region of Ukraine (Luhansk and Donetsk) has had a checkered history, but its population for centuries has constituted more than 50% Ukrainian. Votes taken at points throughout history have always favored allegiance to Kyiv rather than Moscow, often by 90%. Demands by Russia that Ukraine give up swathes of land, particularly the Donbas, are without any historical justification whatsoever. Even under the Soviets, when maps of the USSR could be redrawn by a stroke of the pen, the Donbas was never declared part of Russia.
Crimea, however, is quite a different story. It has changed hands numerous times throughout history, but historically it was never part of Ukraine. Crimean Tatars were its primary inhabitants. The Russians annexed the peninsula in 1783, which led to its gradual Russification. After 1917, the Soviets deported the Tatars, and Crimea was integrated into the Russian Republic of the Soviet Union. In 1954, however, Nikita Khrushchev “gifted” (i.e. redrafted the map of the USSR) Crimea to Ukraine, an act which has come back to haunt Russia, particularly in this war. If Ukraine is expected to yield land to Russia, Crimea is the obvious place to start. Such a concession might help to appease an already humiliated Russia.
Mello expresses his lack of respect for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for “sacrificing young people in an unwinnable war.” Whom did he expect to fight? What about Russia, which has at least 200,000 young people killed or injured? Many young Russian soldiers complain openly they are nothing more than “cannon fodder” for Putin’s war.
Unless one believes the intentional bombing of a maternity hospital, schools with children in session, theaters packed with people fleeing violence, rapes or that civilians being tortured or shot with their hands tied behind their backs (all acts well documented) are simply “collateral damage,” Mello’s statement that Russia has committed no atrocities is too absurd to comment on. They are, in my view, intended terroristic atrocities.
William W. Derbyshire is a retired professor (Rutgers University, 1994) where he served as chair of that university’s Slavic and East European Program. He taught Russian and other Slavic languages and has traveled extensively in both Russia and Ukraine. Derbyshire moved to Santa Fe in 2008.