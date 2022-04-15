Twice a year, the Trinity Site in New Mexico is opened to visitors. On a recent Saturday in April, throngs of people poured into White Sands Missile Range to remember the dawn of the nuclear age on July 16, 1945, when the United States tested the world’s first nuclear bomb.
This year after two years of the pandemic, hundreds visited the site. I was one of them. People arrived from all over the United States and possibly the world. There were scientists, families on outings, average Americans, history buffs and good old boys proud of America’s nuclear legacy.
My mood was subdued. I knew only too well after reading my father’s journal from Operation Crossroads and studying the nuclear legacy of the Marshall Islands that the occasion was not to be celebrated. The atomic bomb test at the Trinity Site was a harbinger of tragedy.
On Aug. 6, 1945, less than three weeks after the successful Trinity test, the United States detonated a atomic bomb, Little Boy, on Hiroshima. Three days later it dropped a second atomic bomb on Nagasaki.
It is estimated that 140,000 people died in Hiroshima and 74,000 died in Nagasaki. Thousands more died from radiation sickness and the long-term effects of radiation exposure in the days, weeks and years following the explosions.
The atomic bombing of Japan and the deaths of more than 200,000 people, 95 percent of whom were civilians, was a horrific crime the United States committed against humanity.
I strolled through the site, paused at the point zero obelisk and viewed the archival photographs attached to the chain-link fence. I saw a father lift his cellphone camera to photograph his smiling children in front of a bomb casing. The casing is identical to the one that housed the bomb that decimated Nagasaki and killed children just like his beautiful little girl and boy. “Have you forgotten?" That's what I wanted to ask this father.
The Downwinders have not forgotten. They still grieve the loss of their relatives who suffered and died from the effects of radiation. They remember the contamination of their rivers, soil and plant life. They protest, the Tularosa Basin was not isolated and abandoned as stated. People lived as close as 12 miles to the test site.
Today, the threat of a nuclear disaster, from intent or accident, is on the minds of many people. A visit to the Trinity Site twice a year is not an occasion to celebrate America’s greatness. It is an opportunity to reflect upon the grave consequences of using nuclear weapons and to ponder avenues to a more peaceful and loving world.
Jane Whitmore is a retired clinical psychologist and former archeologist. She has lived in New Mexico for 47 years. She has a special interest in the nuclear legacy of the United States.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.