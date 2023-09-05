I am grateful to serve as president for the Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, whose mission of education includes assuring consumers can make fair choices on where their food products are grown or raised. In this role, I represent over 15,000 family farmers and ranchers from Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico. Our member-led policy makes it exceptionally clear that we support clear and transparent labeling within our food supply. When shopping for their families, consumers expect an easy and accurate way to determine where their food comes from.

We have long advocated for policies to require this, and the 2002 Farm Bill adopted by Congress and signed by the president enacted mandatory country-of-origin labeling for food products. This legislative action created a requirement for fruits, vegetables, honey, lamb and other food products to bear a label that gives the consumer important information on where that product originated. Producers and consumers faced a huge setback in 2015 when global meat interests influenced Congress to hinder consumer transparency by removing beef and pork labeling requirements.

At the time of this vote, I was in Washington, D.C., lobbying to prevent this removal of labeling requirements for beef and pork. Interestingly, only pork and beef requirements were removed, calling into question the motivation for the World Trade Organization’s actions at the time. How does it make any sense that all of our other food products require clear labeling and not these two important protein staples?

Chad Franke is president of the Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, a general farm organization whose 15,000 member families live in Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming.

Recommended for you